Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors & Windows Market - Europe Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Europe Doors and Windows Market Report
The Europe doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.
The Europe doors and windows market size is likely to reach revenues of $85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to reach unit shipments of over 168 million by 2025. The demand is likely to be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in Europe.
The residential construction market in Western European countries such as the UK and France and Central and South European countries are likely to grow at a CAGR, ranging between 2% and 5% during the forecast period. The rise in the construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for new products, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old doors and windows. Currently, there is a growing demand for these products with multiple glazed options and variants that promise high thermal efficiency by eliminating heat loss through doors and windows of buildings. EU member states are attempting to adopt non-conventional methods for energy conservation, particularly for harnessing solar energy and reducing the total heat loss from buildings as a step to meet energy targets.
The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the European construction sector, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and expansion of industrial capabilities has reduced in the region, both in terms of production and stimulation of new and replacement demand. Stringent government policies and regulations have significantly restricted the movement of supply and logistics activities, thereby disrupting the demand and supply mechanism.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the Europe doors and windows market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe doors and windows market share?
3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the Europe doors and windows market?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the Europe doors and windows market, and what are their market shares?
5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Europe doors and windows market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Integration Of Photovoltaics In Fenestration
8.2 Improvements In Operation And Functionalities Of Door And Windows
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 New Construction And Growing Home Improvement Activities
9.2 Stable Pipeline For Hospitality And Tourism Industry
9.3 Improving Investments On Housing
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Emergence Of Market Softening Due To Fragmentation
10.2 Volatility In Construction Industry And Raw Materials
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Highlights
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 Doors
12.5 Windows
13 End-User
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Residential
13.5 Non-Residential
14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Interior
14.5 Exterior
15 Material
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Plastic & Glass
15.5 Wood
15.6 Metal
16 Installation
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 New Construction
16.5 Replacement
17 Operation
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Manual
17.5 Automatic
18 Country
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
18.3 Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v75dgx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: