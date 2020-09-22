Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doors & Windows Market - Europe Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Europe Doors and Windows Market Report



The Europe doors and windows market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2025.



The Europe doors and windows market size is likely to reach revenues of $85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The industry is expected to reach unit shipments of over 168 million by 2025. The demand is likely to be fueled by the growth of the residential sector in Europe.



The residential construction market in Western European countries such as the UK and France and Central and South European countries are likely to grow at a CAGR, ranging between 2% and 5% during the forecast period. The rise in the construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for new products, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old doors and windows. Currently, there is a growing demand for these products with multiple glazed options and variants that promise high thermal efficiency by eliminating heat loss through doors and windows of buildings. EU member states are attempting to adopt non-conventional methods for energy conservation, particularly for harnessing solar energy and reducing the total heat loss from buildings as a step to meet energy targets.



The rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has greatly affected the European construction sector, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and expansion of industrial capabilities has reduced in the region, both in terms of production and stimulation of new and replacement demand. Stringent government policies and regulations have significantly restricted the movement of supply and logistics activities, thereby disrupting the demand and supply mechanism.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the Europe doors and windows market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the Europe doors and windows market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the Europe doors and windows market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the Europe doors and windows market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Europe doors and windows market share?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Integration Of Photovoltaics In Fenestration

8.2 Improvements In Operation And Functionalities Of Door And Windows



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 New Construction And Growing Home Improvement Activities

9.2 Stable Pipeline For Hospitality And Tourism Industry

9.3 Improving Investments On Housing



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Emergence Of Market Softening Due To Fragmentation

10.2 Volatility In Construction Industry And Raw Materials



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Highlights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Doors

12.5 Windows



13 End-User

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Residential

13.5 Non-Residential



14 Type

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Interior

14.5 Exterior



15 Material

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Plastic & Glass

15.5 Wood

15.6 Metal



16 Installation

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Market Overview

16.4 New Construction

16.5 Replacement



17 Operation

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Manual

17.5 Automatic



18 Country

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)

18.3 Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

JELD-WEN

Inwido

VKR Group

Internorm

Other Prominent Vendors

NorDan

Arbonia

Aluplast

dormakaba

ASSA ABLOY

GEZE

Gretsch-Unitas

Josko

Reynaers Aluminum

Ford Windows

Indigo Products

Gealan

Astraseal

Neuffer Windows+Doors

Schuco International

Profine Group

Masco Corporation

Veka

Bertrand

Gartfen

Goran

Kinex

Karo

Korzekwa

Slowinscy

Weru

Rawington

Crystal Windows

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v75dgx

