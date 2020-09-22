Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capacitive Sensor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global capacitive sensor market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. A capacitive sensor refers to a proximity sensing device that detects the presence or absence of electrically charged components in a particular material. The sensor consists of a probe that measures the distance of the target, an electronic driver to convert the changes in oscillations into voltage and an electronic device to indicate and record the resulting voltage change.
It is commonly used for the detection and measurement of position, proximity and acceleration in various devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, trackpads, automobiles and aerospace components. In comparison to the traditionally used resistive or inductive sensors, capacitive sensors are more durable, sensitive and provide more accurate measurements. As a result, they find extensive applications across various industries, such as consumer electronics, aerospace, healthcare, food and beverages and automotive.
Significant growth in the consumer electronics industry across the globe, along with the rising automation of complex manufacturing processes, is one of the key factors creating a positive impact on the market. Capacitive sensors facilitate process control in manufacturing units by detecting the presence and position of unwanted metal objects, especially in smartphones, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles.
Furthermore, widespread utilization of touchscreen display systems for human-machine interaction is providing a boost to the market growth. These sensors are used in infotainment, keyless entry, 3D gestures and interior lighting control systems and are also used for preventing automobile collisions with pedestrians or other objects while parking automobiles. Other factors, including miniaturization of sensors and the increasing adoption of medical robots to perform complex surgeries, are expected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global capacitive sensor market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Type:
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Breakup by Region:
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Analog Devices Inc., Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.), Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics N.V., Synaptics Incorporated and Texas Instruments Incorporated.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Capacitive Sensor Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Touch Sensor
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Motion Sensor
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Position Sensor
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
7.1 Consumer Electronics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Automotive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Aerospace and Defense
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Healthcare
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Food and Beverages
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Oil and Gas
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Others
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.1.2 Market Forecast
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.2.1 Market Trends
8.1.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Asia Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.1.1 Market Trends
8.2.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2.2 Market Forecast
8.2.3 India
8.2.3.1 Market Trends
8.2.3.2 Market Forecast
8.2.4 South Korea
8.2.4.1 Market Trends
8.2.4.2 Market Forecast
8.2.5 Australia
8.2.5.1 Market Trends
8.2.5.2 Market Forecast
8.2.6 Indonesia
8.2.6.1 Market Trends
8.2.6.2 Market Forecast
8.2.7 Others
8.2.7.1 Market Trends
8.2.7.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.1.1 Market Trends
8.3.1.2 Market Forecast
8.3.2 France
8.3.2.1 Market Trends
8.3.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3.3 United Kingdom
8.3.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.3.2 Market Forecast
8.3.4 Italy
8.3.4.1 Market Trends
8.3.4.2 Market Forecast
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.5.1 Market Trends
8.3.5.2 Market Forecast
8.3.6 Russia
8.3.6.1 Market Trends
8.3.6.2 Market Forecast
8.3.7 Others
8.3.7.1 Market Trends
8.3.7.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Latin America
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.1.1 Market Trends
8.4.1.2 Market Forecast
8.4.2 Mexico
8.4.2.1 Market Trends
8.4.2.2 Market Forecast
8.4.3 Others
8.4.3.1 Market Trends
8.4.3.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Middle East and Africa
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
8.5.3 Market Forecast
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 3M Company
13.3.1.1 Company Overview
13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.1.3 Financials
13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.2 Analog Devices Inc.
13.3.2.1 Company Overview
13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.2.3 Financials
13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.3 Cirque Corporation (Alps Electric Co. Ltd.)
13.3.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG
13.3.4.1 Company Overview
13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.4.3 Financials
13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.5 Microchip Technology Inc.
13.3.5.1 Company Overview
13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.5.3 Financials
13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 NXP Semiconductors N.V.
13.3.6.1 Company Overview
13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.6.3 Financials
13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.7 Omron Corporation
13.3.7.1 Company Overview
13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.7.3 Financials
13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.3.8.1 Company Overview
13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.8.3 Financials
13.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
13.3.9 Schneider Electric
13.3.9.1 Company Overview
13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.9.3 Financials
13.3.10 STMicroelectronics N.V.
13.3.10.1 Company Overview
13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.10.3 Financials
13.3.11 Synaptics Incorporated
13.3.11.1 Company Overview
13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.11.3 Financials
13.3.12 Texas Instruments Incorporated
13.3.12.1 Company Overview
13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
13.3.12.3 Financials
13.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmnyci
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: