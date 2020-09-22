12:00 London, 14:00 Helsinki, 22 September 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP RECEIVES A CLAIM

It has come to the attention of Afarak Group Plc (“Company”), that Absa Bank, a South African bank (“Absa”), has brought a claim against the Company in the district court of Helsinki.

In the claim Absa is claiming 75,000,000 South African Rands (approximately 3,8 million euros) added with interest and costs from the Company. The claim is based on a corporate guarantee given by the Company on behalf on Afarak Mogale. Afarak Mogale entered into business rescue process during the summer 2020 and has not been allowed to pay its debts during these proceedings.

Afarak Group will deliver its response to the district court of Helsinki in due course.

