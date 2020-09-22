Inivata Appoints Peter Collins as Chief Business Officer





Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 22 September 2020 – Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, today announces the appointment of Peter Collins as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. Peter will be responsible for leading all business development, partnering and commercial activities.

Peter brings over 30 years of experience working in the biopharmaceutical sector, having held senior leadership positions in several molecular diagnostics companies, most recently at Guardant Health. Peter has also served as Chief Business Officer of Yourgene Health, where he led all aspects of commercialization and business development. Prior to this, Peter was Vice President, Head of Diagnostics at GSK - where he was responsible for the companion diagnostics assets and pipeline across all therapeutic areas, particularly oncology - and VP, Pharma Business Development at QIAGEN. Peter was also the founder and board member of Epemed, a European not for profit organisation bringing together global forces in personalized medicine. Peter holds a BSc in Biological Sciences from Plymouth University.

Clive Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Inivata, commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Peter onto the Inivata team. His extensive experience in business development in the diagnostics space will be a great asset as we progress as a business, and move forward our collaborations with new and existing partners. Our pipeline of liquid biopsy technologies is advancing well - with our InVisionFirst®-Lung test now commercially available in the US, and the recent launch of our RaDaR™ assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence - and Peter’s appointment further strengthens Inivata as we strive to bring this transformative technology closer to patients in need.”

Peter Collins, Chief Business Officer of Inivata, commented: “It is great to be joining Inivata at such an exciting and important time in the Company’s development. Inivata is uniquely positioned to make a significant difference to both cancer care and the liquid biopsy space, with its innovative technology and deep expertise in advanced personalized diagnostics. I am thrilled to become part of a team driven by such a clear mission, a deep understanding of the field, and an exciting pipeline ahead.”

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com . Follow Inivata on Twitter @Inivata.

Media Contacts:

Consilium Strategic Communications

Chris Gardner/Angela Gray/Sarah Wilson

Paul Kidwell (US)

inivata@consilium-comms.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700, +1 516 503 0271