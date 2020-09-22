The Quell Watch app gives a Quell user the ability to control and monitor their pain relief from their Apple Watch®

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today reported the launch of the Quell Watch App, now available for download from the Apple App store.



Quell is a wearable, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) device for knee, foot and leg pain that is available over-the-counter. It can be used during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the mobile app for iPhone and Android smartphones. Quell is also a pain management solution with pain, sleep, activity and gait tracking. The Quell Health Cloud® provides customized feedback and powers one of the largest chronic pain outcomes databases. To learn more visit www.QuellRelief.com.

Like Quell, a smartwatch is always on the body. This enables a high level of integration and novel pain relief functionality. It is for this reason that NeuroMetrix developed the Quell Watch app, the first and only TENS smartwatch app. The Quell Watch app was designed to leverage the unique features of the Apple Watch.

The Quell Watch app is standalone, so it functions independently of the iPhone. It gives a Quell user the ability to control the device and monitor pain relief from the wrist; a level of convenience never before achieved with a TENS device. The user simply taps the Quell complication to open the app. The user can then easily start or stop therapy, increase or decrease intensity, view their therapy schedule, and get Quell status information. The battery level can be checked by just glancing at the complication.

A particularly valuable feature of the Quell Watch app is notifications. The app is in regular, behind the scenes, communication with Quell. This enables alerts such as when the Quell battery is low or if therapy unexpectedly halted. These notifications help ensure that the user does not miss out on pain relief. The notifications are configurable so the Quell Watch app experience can be personalized.

"The promise of wearable technology is to enhance wellness and help manage disease by empowering people to monitor and improve their own health. Quell is the clear innovation leader in wearable pain relief," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix. "The natural evolution of wearable technology is to move beyond each device operating in isolation, to a situation where devices interact to maximize health outcomes. The initial release of the Quell Watch app provides a unique and differentiated experience for Quell users managing their chronic pain. It is an exciting and important beginning for smartwatch innovation from NeuroMetrix."

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a leading developer and manufacturer of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used throughout the world. The Company has three FDA cleared commercial products. DPNCheck® is a point-of-care test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE™ is a point-of-care device that provides nerve conduction studies as an aid in diagnosing and evaluating patients suspected of having focal or systemic neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable, mobile app enabled, neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain and is available over-the-counter. The Company maintains an active, industry-leading R&D program. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.

