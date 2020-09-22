THIS PRESS RELEASE CANNOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO US PRESS WIRE SERVICES FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V : VSR) Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (or “The Company” or “Vanstar”) announces that incentive stock options have been granted to directors and officers to purchase up to 2,000,000 common shares at a price of $1.36 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

The Company currently has 55,216,328 shares issued and outstanding, along with 6,420,000 options (including the options described above) and no warrants outstanding.

Source :

Jonathan Hamel

Interim President and CEO

info@vanstarmining.com

514-907-9016 x113

www.vanstarmining.com

