MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. ("Harfang") (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to report partial results from the mechanical trenching and prospecting summer program at its 100% owned Serpent Property ("Property") in James Bay (Québec) (Figs. 1 and 2).



Highlights include:

The discovery of more than 2 0 gold showing s (1.0 0 g/t to 222. 58 g/t Au) ;

; Recognition of three major gold-bearing shear zones associated with quartz veins: Moby-Dick: 7. 7 8 g/t Au over 6.15 m in channel sampl es , including 24.06 g/t Au over 1.80 m and 2.00 g/t Au over 2.25 m , visible gold Ana: Up to 23.14 g/t Au , visible gold, pending results for channel samples Sasquatch: Up to 1.20 g/t Au, pending results for channel samples;

Most of the gold occurrences are located inside the >4 km2 gold-in-till anomaly and are commonly spatially associated with extensive structural corridors.

During summer 2020, Harfang executed a vast exploration program at Serpent where most efforts were made in an unexplored part of the Property highlighted by a >4 km2 gold-in-till anomaly (see press release dated January 16, 2020). Performed work includes an induced polarization survey (34 linear km), 14 mechanical trenches in three specific areas (Moby-Dick, Ana and Sasquatch), and collecting of 855 grab, 458 channel, 90 till and 50 soil (B-Horizon) samples.

Recent fieldwork revealed more than 20 new gold showings (>1 g/t Au). Combined with the previously discovered showings (2017-2019), gold occurrences are now known over an East-West strike length of at least 12 km (Figs. 2 and 3).

Mechanical trenching was carried out on three extensive and auriferous quartz vein-filled shear zones: Moby-Dick, Ana and Sasquatch.

Located 100 m from the exploration camp, the Moby-Dick structure was channelled and returned up to 7.78 g/t Au over 6.15 m, including 24.06 g/t Au over 1.80 m and 2.00 g/t Au over 2.25 m (Figs. 4 and 5). Visible gold was observed in one sample along this channel (61.06 g/t Au over 0.50 m). Trenching conducted on this structure exposed the vein over more than 350 m. The easternmost part of the structure returned 8.95 g/t Au over 0.45 m (TR-SER-20-005). Gold content in other channels is limited to anomalous values showing its coarse nature (nugget effect). Grab samples returned up to 12.27 g/t Au (TR-SER-20-001), and 8.85 g/t and 2.10 g/t Au (TR-SER-20-007). The Moby-Dick structure is characterized by shear zone-hosted quartz veins up to 10 m wide. It stretches over a strike length of at least 350 m in a N250° direction, dipping moderately to abruptly to the northwest.

The Ana structure is characterized by a 4 m wide shear zone filled with quartz veins exposed over 25 m long (Figs. 6 and 7). The shear zone strikes into a N245° direction and dips abruptly to the northwest. It is developed in the old Archean tonalitic basement (Langelier Complex) and pyroxenite and gabbro dykes. The shear zone appears to continue to the northeast. Grab samples reached up to 23.14 g/t Au in the most mineralized part of the shear zone where visible gold was observed (Fig. 6). Channel sampling results are pending. Sulfide content (pyrite, ± pyrrhotite) reaches up to 5% locally. Calc-silicate and potassic alterations are described together with intense silicification. A parallel structure is located 25 m to the southwest.

The Sasquatch structure is located 3.8 km northwest of Moby-Dick. It is characterized by an 8 m wide shear zone filled with quartz veins striking into a N245° direction, dipping abruptly to the northwest (Figs. 8 and 9). Its lateral extension is at least 80 m and remains open at both extremities. A grab sample collected in a portion of the vein with 3-5% pyrite returned 1.20 g/t Au. Channel sampling results are pending. Sheared pyrite-bearing gabbro and several smaller quartz veins, which graded 3.50, 5.31, 9.29 and 222.58 g/t Au, were found southeast of Sasquatch along potential parallel structures.

Both Moby-Dick and Sasquatch structures are hosted in gabbro and quartz-bearing diorite. Potassic (biotite) and calc-silicate (actinolite±chlorite) alterations accompany silica flooding. Sulfide content is heterogeneous with the most mineralized portions containing up to 3-5% pyrite and traces of chalcopyrite.

Harfang considers that an important East-West structure (called the “Stu Structure”) and its ENE-WSW secondary structures affecting the geological units in the gold-in-till anomaly area represent the first priority target for additional exploration. Field evidences such as gold anomalies in bedrock and till, structural features and mapped alterations support this interpretation. Fieldwork has outlined a strong gold potential along various structures.

The fall program is already underway and our team is enthusiastic about the recent results. Harfang’s employees operate under a COVID-19 management and mitigation plan. The field crew will continue surface prospecting and proceed to an important soil (B-Horizon) program around the swampy area which partially covers the first priority target (Fig. 7). A heli-portable excavator will be used to realize test pits and trenches in specific areas in and around the swamp.

To view FIGURES 1 to 9, please click here.

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been prepared and approved by François Huot, P.Geo, Chief geologist at Harfang, a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Serpent Property

The Serpent Property, adjacent to the James Bay Road, is located about 80 km south of Radisson. The Property is composed of 552 mining claims covering an area of 28,312 hectares. It is adjacent to the La Pointe gold deposit and the recently discovered La Pointe Extension owned by Quebec Precious Metals Corporation and is located near the contact between the La Grande and Opinaca subprovinces.

Quality control

All rock samples were sent to Laboratoire Expert (Rouyn-Noranda, Québec) to be analyzed for gold. When necessary, samples were analyzed for Ag, Cu, Zn and Pb too. These five elements were analyzed by atomic absorption following pyroanalysis for gold and four acid total digestion for other metals. Samples with gold values above 3 g/t were reanalyzed by gravimetry.

Grab samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the mineralized zones. For channel samples, the results obtained following these methods were used for the calculation of mineralized intervals. The sampling procedure and interpretation of the results were done by qualified employees using a QAQC program conformed to the best practices in the industry including the use of standards and blanks.

About Harfang

Harfang is a mining exploration company whose primary mission is to discover new gold districts in the province of Québec. Harfang's development model is based on the generation of new mining projects and on the establishment of partnerships with major exploration and mining companies to advance its exploration projects.

