NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHold Investment Corp. (NASD: NHICU) (the "Company") announced that holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units completed on July 30, 2020 (the "offering") may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units commencing on or about September 22, 2020. Any units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “NHICU”, and each of the shares of Class A common stock and the warrants will separately trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols “NHIC” and “NHICW,” respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.



NewHold Investment Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search on target businesses in the industrial technology sector with an aggregate enterprise value of $700 million or greater.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 30, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, or by email: SyndProspectus@Stifel.com or by telephone: (855) 300-7136.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

