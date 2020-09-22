Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Structural Health Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact by Technology (Wired, Wireless), Offering (Sensors, Data Acquisition Systems, and Software & Services), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Energy, Aerospace), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall structural health monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1,748 million in 2019 to USD 2,878 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 14.1% between 2020 and 2025.
The major drivers for the market growth are automation and standardization in maintenance & repair of civil infrastructure in the post-COVID-19 period, loss of lives and capital due to catastrophic failure of infrastructure in recent years, increasing capital investments in structural health monitoring across various countries worldwide, stringent government regulations pertaining to the sustainability of structures, aging infrastructure and superior benefits associated with structural health monitoring, and declining cost of structural health monitoring systems.
Wireless structural health monitoring technology expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025
The market for wireless structural health monitoring systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Wireless sensors used in the structural health monitoring system are autonomous data acquisition nodes to which traditional structural sensors, such as strain gauges, accelerometers, linear voltage displacement transducers, and inclinometers, could be attached. A wireless sensor network provides numerous advantages over the wired sensor network in terms of deployment, management, and cost. Wireless sensors could be used to identify the defects within bridges, buildings, dams, tunnels, aeronautics, and wind energy solutions.
The aerospace & defense vertical is most impacted sector during COVID-19 in 2020 however expected to grow at the highest rate as compared to other verticals during the forecast period.
The monitoring system, which is equipped with various sensors, provides a detailed picture of the condition of an aircraft. Monitoring systems monitor and analyze the integrity of structures and capture aircraft component positioning feedback through continuously monitoring various parameters such as strain, temperature, stress, and loads. A large number of aircraft remain in service beyond their actual operational life. Aging aircraft are subject to cracks because of fatigue and corrosive environment. With the help of structural health monitoring, it is easy to determine if any structural damage has occurred, the timing of occurrence, and the place of damage. On the basis of such critical data, decisions regarding the structures are made.
The structural health monitoring market in APAC expected to grow at the highest rate between 2020 and 2025
The structural health monitoring market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly China, India, and Japan, where structural health monitoring paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The massive expansion of the civil infrastructure is another reason for the higher growth of structural health monitoring technology in the region. The wireless structural health monitoring technology is also expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of smart sensors with remote monitoring capabilities, thereby reducing human intervention and costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Realistic (Post-COVID-19) Scenario
3.2 Optimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario
3.3 Pessimistic (Post COVID-19) Scenario
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Structural Health Monitoring Market
4.2 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Hardware
4.3 Structural Health Monitoring Market in APAC, by Vertical and Country
4.4 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology
4.5 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Geography
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Automation and Standardization in Maintenance & Repair of Civil Infrastructure in Post-COVID-19 Period
5.2.1.2 Loss of Lives and Capital Due to Catastrophic Failure of Infrastructure in Recent Years
5.2.1.3 Increasing Capital Investments in Structural Health Monitoring Across Various Countries Worldwide
5.2.1.4 Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to the Sustainability of Structures
5.2.1.5 Aging Infrastructure and Superior Benefits Associated With Structural Health Monitoring
5.2.1.6 Declining Cost of Structural Health Monitoring Systems
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Installation and Monitoring Costs
5.2.2.2 High Chances of Inaccurate Results Due to Errors in Readings
5.2.2.3 Slow Response to the Structural Health Monitoring in Developing Countries
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Integration of Technologically Advanced Solutions for Structural Health Monitoring During Post-COVID-19 Period
5.2.3.2 Regional Opportunities and High Growth Prospects in APAC and GCC Countries
5.2.3.3 Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Infrastructure Development
5.2.3.4 Advancements in the Field of Sensor Technology
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Requirement of Skilled Operators for Installation and Calibration of Structural Health Monitoring Instruments
5.2.4.2 Technical Challenges and Operational Factors
5.2.4.3 Need for Large Volumes of Data Processing and Management
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Value Chain Analysis
6.1.1 Instrumentation and Hardware Manufacturers
6.1.1.1 Research and Development
6.1.1.2 Raw Material/Component Supply
6.1.1.3 Manufacturing and Assembly
6.1.1.4 Product Distribution
6.1.1.5 Post-Sales Services
6.1.2 Software and Service Providers
6.1.3 End-users
6.2 Market Evolution
6.3 Key Technology Trends
6.4 Average Selling Price (Asp) Trends for Sensors (2016-2025)
6.5 Case Studies: Structural Health Monitoring Market
6.5.1 Case Study 1: SGS Group
6.5.2 Case Study 2: Monitoring of Vintage Bridge (Russia)
6.5.3 Case Study 3: Structural Health Monitoring of Naini Bridge (India)
7 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hardware and Software & Services Segments
7.3 Hardware
7.3.1 Sensors
7.3.1.1 Accelerometers
7.3.1.1.1 Surging Adoption of Accelerometers in Monitoring of Bridges and Dams
7.3.1.2 Displacement Sensors
7.3.1.2.1 Linear Variable Differential Transformers (Lvdts) to Witness Substantial Demand
7.3.1.3 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters
7.3.1.3.1 Inclinometers and Tiltmeters to Witness High Adoption in Industrial and Aviation Segments
7.3.1.4 Strain Gauges
7.3.1.4.1 Strain Gauges Are Gaining Popularity Owing to Their Low Cost and Easy Installation Process
7.3.1.5 Corrosion Sensors
7.3.1.5.1 Corrosion Sensors to Witness Robust Demand in Oil and Gas Pipelines, Chemical and Petrochemical Plants, Bridges, and Aircraft Applications
7.3.1.6 Temperature Sensors
7.3.1.6.1 Temperature Sensors Expected to Witness Increase in Deployment on Infrastructural Buildings for Monitoring Cracking and Spalling Due to Thermal Shocks
7.3.1.7 Others (Acoustic Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors, and So On)
7.3.2 Data Acquisition Systems (Das) and Communication Systems
7.3.3 Others
7.4 Software & Services
7.4.1 Software
7.4.2 Services
7.4.2.1 Pre-Installation
7.4.2.2 Post-Installation
8 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Wired Structural Health Monitoring
8.3 Wireless Structural Health Monitoring
9 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Civil Infrastructure
9.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Civil Infrastructure
9.3.1 Dams
9.3.2 Bridges
9.3.3 Stadiums
9.3.4 Buildings
9.3.5 Tunnels
9.3.6 Others
9.4 Aerospace & Defence
9.4.1 Aerospace
9.4.2 Defense
9.4.3 Effect of COVID-19 on Aerospace & Defense
9.5 Energy
9.5.1 Effect of COVID-19 on Energy Vertical
9.6 Mining
9.7 Others
10 Implementation Methods for Structural Health Monitoring Systems
10.1 Introduction
10.2 New Construction
10.3 Retrofitting
11 Applications of Structural Health Monitoring Systems
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Structural Health Monitoring and Non-Destructive Testing
11.3 Damage Detection
11.4 Crack Detection
11.5 Impact Monitoring
11.6 Corrosion Monitoring
11.7 Strain Monitoring
11.8 Hotspot Monitoring
11.9 State Sensing
11.10 Multimodal Sensing
12 Structural Health Monitoring Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Americas
12.3 Europe
12.4 APAC
12.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019
13.3.1 Stars
13.3.2 Pervasive
13.3.3 Emerging Leaders
13.3.4 Emerging Companies
13.4 Market Evaluation Framework
13.5 Recent Developments
13.5.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts
13.5.2 Product Launches/Developments
13.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 Nova Metrix
14.2.2 Geokon
14.2.3 Campbell Scientific
14.2.4 Cowi
14.2.5 Geocomp
14.2.6 Acellent Technologies
14.2.7 Sixense
14.2.8 Pure Technologies (A Subsidiary of Xylem)
14.2.9 Structural Monitoring Systems
14.2.10 SGS
14.2.11 Digitexx
14.3 Other Important Players
14.3.1 First Sensor
14.3.2 Bridge Diagnostics
14.3.3 Sisgeo
14.3.4 Rst Instruments
14.3.5 Avt Reliability (Aesseal)
14.3.6 Geomotion Singapore
14.3.7 Strainstall UK (James Fisher & Sons plc)
14.3.8 Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik
14.3.9 Kinemetrics
14.4 Start-Up Ecosystem
14.4.1 Feac Engineering
14.4.2 Yapidestek Engineering
14.4.3 Sites-Afla
14.4.4 Sensuron
14.4.5 Infibra Technologies
14.4.6 Sodis Lab
14.4.7 Set Point Technologies
14.5 Right to Win
15 Appendix
