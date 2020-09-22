NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Collection Sites, LLC is working with Art Angels Gallery, Los Angeles, California to launch COVID-19 testing protocols to help safely return art exhibitions for artists and consumers. This event will feature world-renown artist Russell Young September 24th, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

The COVID-19 testing and operating protocols have been developed by medical experts and QuestCap advisors, Dr. Glenn Copeland and Dr. Lawrence Steinman, and will help ensure the safety of employees, artists, and viewers. The testing consist of both digital temperature checks and rapid serology tests using the LYHER Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) IgM/IgG Antibody tests. The other protocols include ensuring proper social distancing, managing attendee numbers, and proper recording and reporting for contact tracing purposes.

“The standards for screening, testing and data keeping gives rise to both self-governance and professional empowerment so art professionals and their clients can re-engage in normal business activity which is critical in preserving and protecting the industry, market values, and activity,” says Dr. Glenn Copeland CEO of Glenco Medical Inc., a partially owned subsidiary of QuestCap.

According to the John Hopkins University of Medicine and their Coronavirus resource center, there are now over 6.7 million confirmed cases in the United States, with over 199,000 deaths to date. There are over 785,000 confirmed cases in the state of California with over 259,817 of those cases in the City of Los Angeles alone. LA County has implemented strict COVID-19 restrictions including maximum attendee limits. Collection Sites will be following all government-imposed restrictions, where attendees can book their respective viewing slots online.

According to Bloomberg(1), the U.S. Arts industry contribute more than $800 billion a year to the U.S. economic output, amounting to more than 4 percent (4%) of GDP – and its facing a troubled future unless exhibitions, shows and galleries reopen in a safe, compliant and COVID-19-conscious manner.

“Art Angels will lead by example to restore reality responsibly for the art industry as more than 5 million Americans work in the arts-and-culture economy according to Bloomberg,” says Art Angels co-founder and art curator Jacquelin Napal. “In 2016 the arts-and-culture employment generated nearly $400 billion in wages and this is at risk right now should new COVID-19 testing protocols and social distancing protocols not be adopted by our sector,” says Mrs. Napal.

“We are committed to getting all industries back to providing value, serving customers and doing so within a safer realm of conduct and practice,” stated Mr. Tim Shelburn, the CEO of Collection Sites, LLC. “The fine art, mixed art marketplace is the perfect industry for our Standards to be implemented given the multiple layers of service providers, and the number of interactions the traditional professional will have with clients,” concludes Mr. Shelburn.

About Art Angels Galleries

Art Angels has flagship galleries in Los Angeles and Miami with permanent art curations in Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach and Catch Restaurant Los Angeles. Art Angels was founded in 2013 by Jacquelin Napal and Kat Emery.

Art Angels’ contemporary and provocative style has attracted collectors from around the world. Exhibiting a selection of both established and emerging artists. The rapidly successful gallery has become the go-to destination for artists and collectors alike, who want to be a part of something visionary and unique. Art Angels showcases a number of barrier breaking exhibitions including David Yarrow, Russell Young, Flore, Nick Veasey and Mike Dargas to name a few.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.

The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

QuestCap’s primary focus is the sale of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by authorized laboratories. This is achieved largely through two acquisitions: 100% of Nevada-based Collection Sites, LLC (“Collection Sites”) and 28% of Colombian Sanaty IPS (“Sanaty”). Collection Sites is setting up a series of QuestCube COVID-19 testing sites across the United States. The pop-up labs will be managed by Collection Sites and powered by Alcala Testing and Analysis Services, a CLIA-licensed laboratory based in San Diego, California. Appointments and payments will be handled through the online portal www.testbeforeyougo.com. Sanaty is setting up a series of full-service medical clinics offering a complete COVID-19 testing solution.

QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

For additional information, please contact:

Doug Sommerville, CEO

Doug.Sommerville@questcapinc.com

For Canadian media enquires please contact:

Evan Veryard

evan.veryard@questcapinc.com

For US media enquires please contact:

Veronica Welch

veronica@vewprmedia.com

+1-508-643-8000

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the implementation of testing protocols; the implementation of the standard for screening and testing; the pursuit by QuestCap of investment opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such investments. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.