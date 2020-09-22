TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (the "Company”), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Argonaut Gold Inc. (“Argonaut”) to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Hercules – Elmhurst property (the “Property”) located 120 kilometers northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District (the “LOI”). The Property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of some 130 kilometers. The property consists of 372 contiguous claim cells (6951 hectares).
To date, the work completed on the Property forms an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and, a drill hole database that includes historic drilling totalling some 450 holes. More than a total of 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the Property. In the last two field seasons, more than 150,000 m2 of trenches were developed.
In May 2010, Watts, Griffis and McOuat Limited ("WGM") was retained by Kodiak Exploration Limited ("Kodiak"), the former owners of the Property, to produce a National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Resource1 (the “Technical Report”) currently classified as a historical estimate (“Historical Estimate” is defined below) for the Property. The Technical Report was prepared by WGM for mineralized zones that displayed sufficient data to allow for continuity of geology and grades. The zones included: Golden Mile (GM), Wilkinson Lake Gold Zone (WLG), Lucky Strike (LS), Marino and 7 of 9. Data is referenced in the chart below, following the definition of Historical Estimate:
Historical Estimate
The historical resource estimate is based on prior data and reports obtained and prepared by previous operators, and information provided by governmental authorities.
(i) a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
(ii) the issuer is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.
Establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Property will require further evaluation, which the Company and its consultants intend to complete in due course.
|Category
|Zone
|Tonnes
|Au (g/t)
Uncapped
|Contained
Ounces
|Au (g/t)
(Capped
@ 60 g/t
Au)
|Contained
Ounces
|Total Indicated
|Golden Mile & WLGZ
|231,800
|14.95
|111,450
|7.64
|56,970
|Total Inferred2
|Golden Mile, WLGZ, Lucky Strike, Marino, 7 of 9
|761,300
|4.13
|101,050
|3.04
|74,380
Notes:
Property Highlights
Golden Mile
Terms of LOI
The Company can earn up to a 50% interest in the Property should the below terms be completed within the 4-year period:
Optionee to make the following payments to Argonaut:
(i) $500,000 on October 15, 2020;
(ii) $750,000 on October 15, 2021;
(iii) $1,000,000 on October 15, 2022; and,
(iv) $1,250,000 on October 15, 2023.
The Optionee shall incur $7,000,000 in Qualifying Exploration Expenditures, which will be specified pursuant to qualified technical reports, on the Property subject to the following annual minimums:
(i) $500,000 by October 15, 2021;
(ii) a further $1,500,000 by October 15, 2022;
(iii) a further $2,000,000 by October 15, 2023; and,
(iv) a further $3,000,000 by October 15, 2024.
Once the above conditions are satisfied and the Company has earned a 50% interest in the Property, the Company will have a further option to earn an additional 40% interest in the Property, the terms of which are to be negotiated. The Company will be the operator of exploration programs on the Property.
The LOI is non-binding in nature and is subject to due diligence, structuring and customary approval of the shareholders and/or directors of Argonaut.
Commented Theo van der Linde, CEO of the Company, “Hercules is an extremely exciting project with a lot of history which can be viewed all over the internet, as it was selected by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association as the discovery of the year in 2008. We plan on spending the next few months remodelling the deposit incorporating an additional 196 drill hole logs from 2011 not included in the WGM 43-101 report of 2010 as well as performing select downhole surveys. This will provide a much more detailed and accurate model of the deposit as well as an expected increase in the reports mineral resource estimate which utilized an $850 per oz gold price and a 1 oz/gm. Once complete, we will begin our drilling program. In addition, over the next few months we expect to add significant bench strength to our management team and board of directors. With gold hovering around $2000 per ounce, these are exciting times for our industry and in particular Hercules.”
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a consultant of the Company.
Option Issuance
The Company also announces that it has granted 1,000,000 options to a director of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. Each option is exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.295 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.
About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.
Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring prospective precious metals properties with the objective of making new discoveries in established gold camps in Canada.
The Canadian Securities Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. There is no assurance the private placement, property option, change of board or reinstatement of trading referred to above will close on the terms as stated, or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.
