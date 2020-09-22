NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing real estate fintech company QuantmRE has formed a strategic partnership with Florida-based SolArmy to provide debt-free financing options to homeowners who wish to add solar panels to their homes with no loans and no monthly payments.



Traditionally, funding the purchase of a solar panel installation has meant the homeowner has to qualify for and enter a long lease agreement with monthly payments, or take on a second mortgage or other loan. By partnering with QuantmRE, SolArmy is now able to offer an alternative, Debt-Free solution – the Home Equity Agreement. For the homeowner, that means they can get solar panels for their home and achieve real monthly savings with no loans, no interest, no monthly payments and no additional debt.

Nizar Delbani, Founder and CEO of SolArmy, quickly recognized the value in partnering with QuantmRE to provide a much-needed alternative finance solution for their customers. Mr. Delbani reached out to Matthew Sullivan, CEO and founder of QuantmRE, with the hopes of joining forces on a shared vision to bring renewable energy products to a wider range of customers.

“We are excited to work with the team at QuantmRE and offer their Debt-Free financing solutions, which, coupled with our range of renewable energy solutions, will enable homeowners to eliminate their electric utility bill, earn additional incentives, and help conserve the planet’s resources – and all of this without the burden of monthly payments or additional debt,” said SolArmy’s Nizar Delbani.

QuantmRE has recently launched a crowdfunding investment campaign on the Republic platform where investors can buy a piece of QuantmRE with as little as $100.

