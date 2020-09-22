Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The peritoneal dialysis market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period:

Rise in Demand for Home Peritoneal Dialysis Treatment

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis expecting to Gain Traction in Upcoming Years

Emergence of On-demand Peritoneal Dialysis

The global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market is expected to grow with an absolute growth of over 44% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the growing elderly population that increases the risk of kidney diseases and the high adoption of several dialysis treatment options, especially PD. Moreover, diabetes is one of the largest factors that increases the risk of kidney diseases. There is increasing diabetes prevalence in the elderly population in developed countries due to changing lifestyles, which is increasing the risk of renal failures.



Over 34 million people in the US have diabetes of which 30% of patients are with Type 1 diabetes and 10-40% Type 2, which eventually are susceptible to kidney failures. This increasing prevalence is boosting the market for peritoneal dialysis. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute kidney failures in the elderly population and the increasing demand for home PD treatment and automated PD are expected to increase the traction of the PD market across the globe.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The competitive scenario in the global peritoneal dialysis market is currently intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment. This could have a significant impact on vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades, for better decontamination process. Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Medionics, and Medtronic are the major vendors in the market. All these companies have a significant presence in major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe.



However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors. The major vendors are continuously competing among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.



Prominent Vendors

Baxter International

Fresenius Medical Care

Medionics

Medtronic

Other Prominent Vendors

Cook Medical

Amecath Medical Technologies

CardioMed Supplies

Merit Medical Systems

MITRA INDUSTRIES

Angiplast

Lifeline Services

Health Line International

Newsol Technologies

Poly Medicure

Terumo

Utah Medical Products

Medcomp

Renax Biomedical Tech

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Technological Advancements

8.2 Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Expected To Gain Traction In Upcoming Years

8.3 Emergence Of On-Demand Peritoneal Dialysis



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Patient Population

9.2 Favorable Government Initiatives

9.3 Growing Inclination Toward Peritoneal Dialysis Over Hemodialysis

9.4 Shortage Of Organ Donors & Risks Associated With Renal Transplantation



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Demand For Hemodialysis

10.2 Complications & Risks Associated With Peritoneal Dialysis

10.3 High Cost Of Pd Coupled With Limited Reimbursement Coverage



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Pd Solution

12.4 PD Sets

12.5 PD Machines

12.6 PD Catheters

12.7 Others



13 Technology

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 CAPD

13.4 APD



14 Disease

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Chronic Kidney Failure

14.4 Acute Kidney Failure



15 End-Users

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Home Healthcare Settings

15.4 Hospitals

15.5 Dialysis Centers

15.6 Nursing Homes



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview

