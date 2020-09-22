Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peritoneal Dialysis Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The peritoneal dialysis market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period:
The global peritoneal dialysis (PD) market is expected to grow with an absolute growth of over 44% during the forecast period. The market is growing due to the growing elderly population that increases the risk of kidney diseases and the high adoption of several dialysis treatment options, especially PD. Moreover, diabetes is one of the largest factors that increases the risk of kidney diseases. There is increasing diabetes prevalence in the elderly population in developed countries due to changing lifestyles, which is increasing the risk of renal failures.
Over 34 million people in the US have diabetes of which 30% of patients are with Type 1 diabetes and 10-40% Type 2, which eventually are susceptible to kidney failures. This increasing prevalence is boosting the market for peritoneal dialysis. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute kidney failures in the elderly population and the increasing demand for home PD treatment and automated PD are expected to increase the traction of the PD market across the globe.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The competitive scenario in the global peritoneal dialysis market is currently intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment. This could have a significant impact on vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades, for better decontamination process. Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Medionics, and Medtronic are the major vendors in the market. All these companies have a significant presence in major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe.
However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors. The major vendors are continuously competing among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
