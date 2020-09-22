CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A record of over 1,500 attendees from over 200 healthcare delivery systems across the nation are coming together for Lift20, the Strata Decision Technology (Strata) virtual users conference. Over the course of two days, attendees will hear from national centers of excellence that leverage Strata’s #1 in KLAS, cloud-based StrataJazz® platform to drive financial planning, analytics, and performance in support of their clinical mission.



COVID-19 has had a devastating financial impact on hospitals and healthcare providers, with volume and revenue falling by over 50% coupled with the need for significant incremental investments in personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators. Strata has been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on health systems since March via the National Patient and Procedure Volume Tracker. While Federal funding has providing some support, most organizations are still working through how to sustain their organizations financially while caring for their communities during this challenging time.

“The front line of the COVID-19 battle has been our hospitals and healthcare providers and their work has truly been heroic,” stated Dan Michelson, Chief Executive Officer of Strata. “With that said, this has created what is likely the worst financial crisis in the history of healthcare. It is critical that we provide support to our healthcare providers and help them in their recovery. Our virtual conference comes at a mission critical time, helping hospitals connect with and learn from the other 220 healthcare delivery systems in our customer network. Given the challenges we have faced as a country during this pandemic, we view it as a privilege to have had the opportunity to help our healthcare heroes.”

100% Virtual and 100% Free for Healthcare Providers

Designed for finance and operations teams at healthcare providers across the country, the LIFT20 Summit is 100% virtual and 100% free and features nearly 50 educational sessions, many of which are CPE-accredited. Any healthcare provider can register for the event with an email address from their organization and will be able to access a wide variety of learning opportunities, including:

Keynote Panel Session : Attendees will hear from four of healthcare’s most well-respected CFOs representing Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain Healthcare, MemorialCare and VCU Health System. These leaders will share how they navigated unprecedented challenges this year and how they are planning for the future. Panelists include:



Steven Glass, Chief Financial Officer, Cleveland Clinic

Melinda Hancock, Chief Administrative and Financial Officer, VCU Health Karen Testman, Chief Financial Officer, MemorialCare Bert Zimmerli, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Intermountain Healthcare





Peer-Led Thought Leadership Sessions : Attendees can select from 16 CPE accredited sessions. These case studies from Strata's customer network will educate attendees about how to take advantage of best practices, new design and product efficiencies. Sessions include:



Guiding the Culture Change When Adopting Dynamic Planning - CHRISTUS Health and John Muir Health

COVID-19 Recovering OR Volume - UConn Health The Journey to Advanced Costing - Saint Luke's Health System of Kansas City and Mary Washington Healthcare Driving Value with Cost Accounting After Implementation - Cone Health and Northwestern Medicine Collaborating with Physicians on Cost Reporting - Essentia Health





Attendees can select from 16 CPE accredited sessions. These case studies from Strata’s customer network will educate attendees about how to take advantage of best practices, new design and product efficiencies. Sessions include: Live Peer Networking Cohorts: Attendees will also have the opportunity to network and interact with peers in a virtual live setting with over 20 different networking cohort sessions, including Academic Medical Centers, Children’s Hospitals, Community/Rural Hospitals.

Health Systems Embrace the Move to Virtual



While virtual visits are rapidly becoming a standard from a patient perspective, virtual events, meetings and even implementations are increasingly becoming the new normal for large health systems. Strata has partnered with 50 organizations to complete remote implementations of the cloud-based StrataJazz® platform since mid-March when COVID-19 began to significantly impact U.S. healthcare systems. As hospitals face one of the worst financial crises in the history of healthcare, they have been deploying Strata’s tools for improving financial planning, analytics, and performance to assist their recovery.

Customers including CHRISTUS Health, Duke University Health System, Novant Health, Sharp HealthCare, and Yale New Haven Health System have completed successful implementations utilizing The Strata Virtual Implementation Approach (VIA™) which eliminates the risk of COVID-19 exposure for hospital staff while accelerating access to financial applications during this mission critical time, when U.S. hospitals are losing billions of dollars every month due to the pandemic.

To sign up for the LIFT20 Strata Decision Technology virtual users conference, please go to summit.stratadecision.com.

