New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasound Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Ultrasound Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Analogic Corporation
  • Canon Medical Systems Corporation
  • Esaote SpA
  • FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Mindray Medical International Ltd.
  • Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthineers




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrasound Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrasound Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Ultrasound Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019

Table 12: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 15: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 17: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 18: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Cardiology (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Cardiology (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Cardiology (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Gynecology (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Gynecology (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Gynecology (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Vascular (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Vascular (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Vascular (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Urology (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Urology (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Urology (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultrasound Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 35: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United States by
Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: United States Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 42: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 44: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 46: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 48: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ultrasound
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 53: Ultrasound Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 56: Ultrasound Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2012-2019

Table 57: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 59: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 60: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 61: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 62: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 63: Ultrasound Devices Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 64: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2020-2027

Table 65: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 66: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market by Portability:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 67: Chinese Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 68: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 69: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultrasound Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Ultrasound Devices Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 71: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 72: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 73: European Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 74: European Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 75: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 76: European Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027

Table 77: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Portability: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 78: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 79: European Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 80: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 81: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 82: French Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 83: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 84: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 85: Ultrasound Devices Market in France by Portability:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 87: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 89: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 90: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 91: German Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 92: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 93: German Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: German Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 96: German Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 97: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 98: German Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 99: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 100: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 101: Italian Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 102: Ultrasound Devices Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 103: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2020-2027

Table 104: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 105: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market by Portability:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 106: Italian Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 108: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 110: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 111: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 114: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 116: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 117: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 118: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 119: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 120: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 122: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 123: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 124: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 126: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 127: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 128: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 129: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 130: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Ultrasound Devices Market in Russia by Portability:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 132: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Russian Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 135: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 137: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 138: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 139: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027

Table 140: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 141: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 142: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 143: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 146: Ultrasound Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 151: Ultrasound Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Australian Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 158: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 159: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 161: Australian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 162: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 163: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 165: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 166: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 167: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019

Table 168: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 169: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Indian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 171: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 172: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019

Table 174: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 176: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 177: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 179: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 180: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 181: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 182: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 183: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027

Table 185: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultrasound Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Portability for the Period 2020-2027

Table 188: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 192: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 194: Ultrasound Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 195: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 196: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 197: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 198: Ultrasound Devices Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period
2020-2027

Table 200: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 201: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market by
Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

Table 202: Latin American Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 203: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 204: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 206: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 207: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 208: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027

Table 209: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019

Table 210: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 212: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 213: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 214: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 215: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 216: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Ultrasound Devices Market in Brazil by Portability:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 218: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 219: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis
by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 220: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 221: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 222: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 223: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 224: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019

Table 225: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 226: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 227: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019

Table 228: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 229: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 230: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 231: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 233: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020
to 2027

Table 236: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Latin America
by Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 239: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 240: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 242: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 243: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 244: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 245: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019

Table 246: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 247: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027

Table 248: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
by Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 249: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for
2012,2020, and 2027

Table 250: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027

Table 251: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019

Table 252: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ultrasound
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 254: Ultrasound Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019

Table 255: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 256: Iranian Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 257: Ultrasound Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2012-2019

Table 258: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027

Table 260: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019

Table 261: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027

Table 263: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019

Table 264: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 265: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027

Table 266: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 267: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 268: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027

Table 269: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019

Table 270: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001