New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrasound Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027. Diagnostic Ultrasound, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Therapeutic Ultrasound segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Ultrasound Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ultrasound Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ultrasound Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ultrasound Devices Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Diagnostic Ultrasound (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Therapeutic Ultrasound (Technology) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Trolley/Cart-Based Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Compact/Handheld Ultrasound Devices (Portability)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Radiology/General Imaging (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Cardiology (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Cardiology (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Cardiology (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Gynecology (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Gynecology (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Gynecology (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Vascular (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Vascular (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Vascular (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Urology (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Urology (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Urology (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ultrasound Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United States by
Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 44: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Ultrasound Devices Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ultrasound
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 53: Ultrasound Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Ultrasound Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Japanese Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 63: Ultrasound Devices Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market by Portability:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ultrasound Devices Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European Ultrasound Devices Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 74: European Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: European Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027
Table 77: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Portability: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 80: Ultrasound Devices Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: European Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: French Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 83: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 84: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Ultrasound Devices Market in France by Portability:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: French Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: German Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: German Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Ultrasound Devices Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 99: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Italian Ultrasound Devices Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Ultrasound Devices Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market by Portability:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 110: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Ultrasound Devices Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: United Kingdom Ultrasound Devices Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 119: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 120: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 123: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Ultrasound Devices Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 126: Spanish Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 127: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 128: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 129: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Ultrasound Devices Market in Russia by Portability:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 135: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 136: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 137: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 138: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 139: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027
Table 140: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 143: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 145: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 146: Ultrasound Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Ultrasound Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Portability: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 157: Australian Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 159: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Ultrasound Devices Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 166: Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review by
Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Portability for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Ultrasound Devices Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 174: Indian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 175: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 177: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 180: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Ultrasound Devices Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 185: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ultrasound Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Portability for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ultrasound Devices Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 193: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 194: Ultrasound Devices Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 196: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 198: Ultrasound Devices Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Portability for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market by
Portability: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 202: Latin American Demand for Ultrasound Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Ultrasound Devices Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 205: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 206: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 207: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 208: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027
Table 209: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 212: Ultrasound Devices Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 214: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 215: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 216: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Ultrasound Devices Market in Brazil by Portability:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis
by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Ultrasound Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 223: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 224: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 225: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 226: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Portability: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Ultrasound Devices Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Ultrasound Devices Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 231: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 232: Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 233: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 234: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability: 2020
to 2027
Table 236: Ultrasound Devices Market in Rest of Latin America
by Portability: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Market
Share Breakdown by Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Ultrasound Devices Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 239: Ultrasound Devices Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 240: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 241: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 242: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 243: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 244: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 245: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020 to 2027
Table 248: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Historic Market
by Portability in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 249: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Portability for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 251: Ultrasound Devices Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 252: The Middle East Ultrasound Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Ultrasound
Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 254: Ultrasound Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 255: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 256: Iranian Market for Ultrasound Devices: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Portability for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Ultrasound Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Portability for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ultrasound Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 260: Iranian Ultrasound Devices Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 261: Ultrasound Devices Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 262: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 263: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 264: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 265: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Portability: 2020-2027
Table 266: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Portability: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 267: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Share Breakdown by
Portability: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 268: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 269: Ultrasound Devices Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 270: Israeli Ultrasound Devices Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 271: Ultrasound Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960363/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: