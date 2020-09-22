SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnlyInYourState has reached the milestone of 2 million subscribers to its daily newsletter. The travel site was also named as the second largest Travel Information site in the US, with over 17.6 million unique monthly visitors (source: August 2020 comScore). Known for its editorial coverage of hidden gems, little known attractions, and natural wonders within each of the country’s 50 states, OnlyInYourState has seen 100% growth in newsletter subscribers since September 2019.



“After OnlyInYourState joined Leaf Group’s digital portfolio of brands in 2019, one of our first areas of focus was to diversify traffic channels and strengthen our direct relationship with readers. The team developed an expanded newsletter strategy that capitalized on what makes the site unique -- the incredible depth of its local attraction expertise, and the ability to adapt to fundamental shifts in consumer’s local travel mindsets,” said Scott Messer, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Media, for Leaf Group. “The rapid growth of OnlyInYourState’s newsletter subscribers and highly intent-driven audience are testaments to the thoughtful, unique storytelling the editorial team is creating every day.”

OnlyInYourState will launch its first-ever virtual Travel Summit on October 7, as a new addition to its annual Writer Summit. At this half-day invitation-only event, the site’s editorial, research and business teams will connect with travel-related brand marketers to discuss the current travel landscape, challenges for the industry, and insights and trend forecasting. The virtual event will be headlined by world-famous travel expert, Rick Steves, along with Kristen Ulmer, author of "The Art of Fear," and Ashish Arya, Global Head of Marketing, Travel, at Pinterest. For more information on the OnlyInYourState Travel Summit and to request an invitation, visit https://onlyinyourstate2020.splashthat.com/ .

OnlyInYourState takes a fun, informal approach to travel articles to help readers discover unique things to do in each of the 50 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About OnlyInYourState:

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 100,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. Collectively, the brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content has reached millions of passionate readers and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

