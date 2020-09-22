FRANKLIN, Ind., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming , (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players around the world, and Indiana Esports Development LLC., formed by Harena Data, Inc . and Indiana Sports Corp ., have signed a broadcasting partnership deal for this year’s The Esports Combine ™. The event is a virtual spectacle for esports players around the world seeking an opportunity to showcase their talents for recruiters, universities, and industry professionals. The Esports Combine™ serves as a celebration of esports and its ever-increasing place in the academic world and will help players receive varsity team offers and scholarships from colleges and universities throughout North America.

As part of the agreement, Super League Gaming will produce streams in an official Combine Showcase across five different game titles with the aim being to highlight the top prospects, and to get a glimpse into the perspective of coaches who are recruiting. Utilizing Super League’s proprietary, fully-remote production capabilities and patented visualization technology, the broadcasts will feature esports college coaches and recruiters in the booth, sharing commentary and insight on what they look for as coaches. Viewers will experience the excitement in real-time of seeing which top prospects emerge victorious, while also learning about the skills and attributes coaches are seeking for players on their official esports teams. Additionally, using Harena Data’s proprietary GYO platform, players will have access to high-level analytics that provide crucial in-depth feedback to their games and are available for viewers to explore.

The Esports Combine™ will showcase skill sets from thousands of esports players seeking to get recruited, features dozens of industry speakers and influencers, and expects to host more than 1,500 players, school leaders, esports industry experts and media online.

“We decided to partner with Super League Gaming because we felt their passion for esports and the ability to develop innovative broadcasting matched what we’re looking for,” said Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer at Harena Data. “With the event being virtual, we need scope, depth, and a partner ready to cover new ground and they do just that.”

“The Esports Combine is set to be an incredible event that will continue to advance the growth of esports at the collegiate level,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer at Super League Gaming. “Bringing our leading-edge remote broadcast capabilities together with the leading-edge experience designed by Harena Data and Indiana Sports Corp will make a real difference in helping aspiring esports athletes understand how to adjust their game as they pursue scholarship opportunities.”

More information about The Esports Combine can be found here . The event will take place October 16th-18th virtually through an online portal that will present the events, panels, and workshops.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading gaming community and content platform that gives everyday gamers multiple ways to connect and engage with others while enjoying the video games they love. Powered by patented, proprietary technology systems, Super League offers players the ability to create gameplay-driven experiences they can share with friends, the opportunity to watch live streaming broadcasts and gameplay highlights across digital and social channels, and the chance to compete in events and challenges designed to celebrate victories and achievements across multiple skill levels. With gameplay and content offerings featuring more than a dozen of the top video game titles in the world, Super League is building a broadly inclusive, global brand at the intersection of gaming, experiences and entertainment. Whether to access its expanding direct audience or the company’s unique content production and virtual event capabilities, third parties ranging from consumer brands, video game publishers, television companies, traditional sports organizations, concert promoters, and more, are turning to Super League to provide integrated solutions that drive business growth. For more: superleague.com

About Indiana Sports Corp

Founded in 1979 as the nation’s first sports commission, Indiana Sports Corp is a not-for-profit organization focused on bringing premier sporting events to Indiana to drive economic vitality, facilitate a vibrant community with civic pride and garner positive media attention. Because of this, Indiana Sports Corp is able to provide positive, sports-related opportunities for youth in the community. For more information, please visit IndianaSportsCorp.org.

About GYO

GYO Score is an esports and gaming data analytics platform that seeks to support gamers and esports at all levels. With its game data analytics tools, team management, player profile, and league tool systems, GYO supports gamers and esports-enthusiasts of all competition levels to pursue their dream of esports stardom and community building. To date, GYO Score has helped facilitate over 200 esports scholarship offers and boasts more than 30,000 players on its platform since it launched in September 2019. To learn more about GYO, please visit www.gyo.gg .

About Harena Data, Inc

Founded in 2017, Harena Data has developed GYO Score to be a data analytics, league development, and player management tool for the esports industry. The principles of Harena Data have a strong background in esports, event management, motion picture production, and telecommunications. In addition to GYO Score, Harena Data specializes in esports consultation regarding the development and deployment of esports venues, scholastic esports programs, and esports league concepts.

