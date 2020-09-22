SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , the developer of open source cloud data orchestration software, today announced the addition of notable product and company awards to its growing list of industry accolades. Alluxio enables data orchestration for data analytics and AI in any cloud. It unifies data silos on-premise and across any cloud to enable the data locality, accessibility and elasticity needed to reduce the complexities associated orchestrating data for data analytics and AI/ML workloads.



Analytics Insight, “Top 10 Big Data Startups in the United States to Watch in 2020” – Data is growing by leaps and bounds, the convergence of extremely large data sets both structured and unstructured define Big Data. Alluxio was recognized by Analytics Insight for its work to revolutionize the way data is stored, accessed and managed by focusing on a memory-centric architecture.

– Data is growing by leaps and bounds, the convergence of extremely large data sets both structured and unstructured define Big Data. Alluxio was recognized by for its work to revolutionize the way data is stored, accessed and managed by focusing on a memory-centric architecture. DBTA Big Data Qu arterly, “Big Data 50—Companies Driving Innovation in 2020” – Today, organizations seek data-driven insights to advance decision making at all levels. Moreover, a trend toward digital transformation, which was already underway at many organizations, has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic. Alluxio is included in the Big Data 50 is a list of companies driving innovation.

– Today, organizations seek data-driven insights to advance decision making at all levels. Moreover, a trend toward digital transformation, which was already underway at many organizations, has accelerated since the onset of the global pandemic. Alluxio is included in the is a list of companies driving innovation. InsideBIGDATA, “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 2020” – Alluxio earned an Honorable Mention as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the list have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.



“The most innovative organizations like Google, Facebook and others have moved to disaggregated stacks, a separate tier for computational frameworks like Spark, Presto, and Tensorflow, and a separate tier for storage. And, the need for more compute flexibility is making users move towards a hybrid cloud architecture,” said Haoyuan Li, Founder and CEO, Alluxio. “Increasingly, Alluxio is the open source data orchestration layer for enabling hybrid analytical workloads. We are honored to be recognized by so many highly regarded industry sources as a key technology provider in the data and analytics market.”

Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies. Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Seven Seas Partners, and Volcanics Venture. Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley's AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project.

