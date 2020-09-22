TAMPA, FL, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its newly branded website GGToor.com. Shadow Gaming, Inc is moving all the events and tournaments to this new portal.



GGToor.com will be our new portal for players, organizers, and leagues currently in beta testing. This dynamic new site will be live by mid-November. The portal will empower all players and participants to create new tournaments and events with our help on prizes and organizers' compensation.

GGToor.com has been designed for players to earn credits for their benefit. What are Credits? Whenever you play in any of our events, promote, post on social media, or blog about us you'll earn Shadow credits based on how much you get involved. First, we have created a list of tasks that will determine how many credits you will earn. Once you have earned credits they will be added directly to your account on your profile. Our new portal automatically tracks all of the posts, articles and promotional activity the players do for our company and will automatically add credit to a player's account. The Shadow credits program builds upon task-related features and makes them accessible to more players.

What else can I use my credits for? If you don't find anything that you want in the GGToor.com Shop, you can always use your credits to grant an award to a user review, showing others how valuable you think that review is. This award will be shown publicly on the review and the writer will receive some credits too.

Credits can also be earned if someone from the community grants an award to one of your uploaded content such as screenshots, videos, guides, or Workshop items. Your Shadow Credits can be used to pay for our premium monthly fee or be applied to Cash-based events and tournaments. You’ll have the choice to use your credits or pay the fee on your favorite money transfer app. Credits never expire but they are not transferable and have no monetary value. We also plan to expand the set of things you can use your credits on in the future.

Shadow Gaming President Luis A. Arce said, “At Shadow Gaming, we want to welcome all the players regardless of your country of origin, race, gender or skill, we want to live up to our mission statement “To create opportunities for enthusiasts in esports by empowering and partnering with them to organize events and play the game they love.”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

