NEXANS COMMITS TO CARBON NEUTRALITY BY 2030

Paris, September 22, 2020 – Nexans has been a long-standing player in the world’s sustainable electrification. The shift by major industrial groups to be more committed to energy decarbonization is more of a priority than ever before.

The global demand for electricity will continue to increase into the future, posing several challenges for electrification projects. Nexans is at the heart of these issues. Nexans is fully aware of its responsibility to electrification and is operationally committed to achieving this goal, that is why the company announced at its inaugural Climate Day event that it will be carbon neutral by 2030. Nexans plans to achieve carbon neutrality through a clearly defined roadmap:

4.2% average annual reduction of company greenhouse gas emissions, particularly on scopes 1&2 1 ;

; 100% of production sites certified ISO 14001;

100% of production waste to be recycled;

100% of R&D projects to be dedicated to energy efficiency and energy transition, promoting

eco-design and low carbon offers;

eco-design and low carbon offers; Optimization of logistical flows by using multi-modal transport and shorter delivery routes;

100% of Nexans cable drums to be connected using IoT 2 technologies and recyclable;

technologies and recyclable; 100% of Nexans employee automobile fleet to switch to either hybrid or electric vehicles;

Use of renewable energy via local production or the purchase of decarbonized energy for all locations;

Deployment of energy efficiency solutions at all sites.

In light of the commitment set out by the European Green Deal and the Paris agreements (COP21), to set a limit of 1.5°C for global warming by 2030, Nexans is more committed than ever to taking concrete action to fight global warming.

Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans said: “Our commitment to carbon neutrality concerns all aspects of our company, from manufacturing products, developing innovations and solutions, managing daily operations, to the use of raw materials and working habits. All Nexans teams are mobilized and fully engaged, both individually and collectively, as the success of our commitment is at the heart of our corporate management philosophy of 3P’s: People, Planet, Profit.”

“More than ever, we are reaffirming our cultural, industrial and commercial responsibility and commitment because we are aware that our actions, as well as our production, products and services, have an immediate impact on climate issues.”

We are Nexans.

Our mission is to be the core operational leader in the electrification of the world and lead the charge over the coming decades for clean and circular energy consumption. We believe that electricity will be the most important asset of decarbonization.





About Nexans

Nexans is a key driver for the world’s transition to a more connected and sustainable energy future. For over 120 years, the Group has brought energy to life by providing customers with advanced cable technologies for power and data transmission. Today, Nexans goes beyond cables to offer customers a complete service that leverages digital technology to maximize the performance and efficiency of their critical assets. The Group designs solutions and services along the entire value chain in three main business areas: Building & Territories (including utilities and e­mobility), High Voltage & Projects (covering offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, land high voltage), and Industry & Solutions (including renewables, transportation, oil and gas, automation, and others).

Corporate Social Responsibility is a guiding principle of Nexans’ business activities and internal practices. In 2013 Nexans was the first cable provider to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group’s commitment to developing ethical, sustainable and high-quality cables also drives its active involvement within leading industry associations, including Europacable, the NEMA, ICF and CIGRE.

Nexans employs nearly 26,000 people with an industrial footprint in 34 countries and commercial activities worldwide. In 2019, the Group generated 6.7 billion euros in sales.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication Financial Communication

Catherine Garipoglu Aurélia Baudey-Vignaud

Tel.: + 33 (0)1 78 15 04 78 Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 94

catherine.garipoglu@nexans.com aurelia.baudey-vignaud@nexans.com

Minaa El Baz

Tel. : +33 (0)1 78 15 04 65

minaa.el_baz@nexans.com





1 This objective applies to scopes 1 and 2 as well as part of scope 3 relating to business travel, waste produced, as well as upstream and downstream transport, as defined by the GHG protocol - https://ghgprotocol.org

2 IoT: Internet of Things







Attachment