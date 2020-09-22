From left: Jost Engel, Head of Fleet Management Passenger at Bombardier Transportation, Susanne Haack, Managing Director at LNVG, Thomas Nawrocki, Head of Vehicle Management at LNVG, Norbert Hübner, Manager Sales Private Operators at Bombardier Transportation and Carmen Schwabl, Spokeswoman for the LNVG Management Board after signing the contract for 14 additional TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches. Francois Muller, Head of Private Operators & Services at Bombardier Transportation, also joined in by video transmission. (Source: LNVG)

From left: Jost Engel, Head of Fleet Management Passenger at Bombardier Transportation, Susanne Haack, Managing Director at LNVG, Thomas Nawrocki, Head of Vehicle Management at LNVG, Norbert Hübner, Manager Sales Private Operators at Bombardier Transportation and Carmen Schwabl, Spokeswoman for the LNVG Management Board after signing the contract for 14 additional TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches. Francois Muller, Head of Private Operators & Services at Bombardier Transportation, also joined in by video transmission. (Source: LNVG)

O rder will increase LNVG's TWINDEXX Vario flee t to 246 double-deck coaches

New coaches will be integrated into the existing fleet and improve passenger comfort with WLAN and a modern passenger information system

Global mobility provider Bombardier Transportation has received an order from Lower Saxony’s regional public transport operator Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) for 14 additional BOMBARDIER TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches. A total of 12 intermediate cars and two control cars will be delivered, increasing LNVG’s fleet to 246 TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches in addition to the 37 TRAXX locomotives already in service.

The single-car TWINDEXX Vario coaches’ modularity enables operators to easily integrate additional trains into the existing train configuration and quickly remove them according to changing conditions. In addition to their operational flexibility, the new, modern TWINDEXX Vario coaches will be equipped with video surveillance, WLAN and a passenger information system. The 14 new coaches are scheduled to enter service in the Lower Saxony region of northwest Germany.

“The coaches start service and will go into operation in autumn 2022,” said LNVG Managing Director Carmen Schwabl. “This will allow us to keep these highly demanded connections in the Hamburg area attractive and create more space for passengers, especially during rush hours.”

“We are proud that our long-standing partner LNVG has once again chosen the proven TWINDEXX Vario double-deck coaches to expand its fleet and its range of services. The order for the new coaches is a great vote of confidence in the quality, reliability and operational safety of these comfortable vehicles,” said Francois Muller, Head of Private Operators & Services at Bombardier Transportation.

Since the first delivery, Bombardier has been responsible for complete preventive and corrective maintenance of LNVG’s fleet, achieving an average availability of over 99 per cent. Maintenance is also provided for the new coaches. Since 2019, Bombardier is also carrying out the so-called "General Inspection XL Dosto" on behalf of LNVG, during which a total of 88 double-deck coaches, electric and diesel locomotives are being thoroughly modernized to perform well during the second half of their lifecycle. These vehicles are expected to be renewed and gradually integrated into the fleet by 2024. The first modernized coaches are already in service in the Hansenetz and offer passengers a quality parallel to new vehicles.

Bombardier, TWINDEXX and TRAXX are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

