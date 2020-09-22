AUBURN, ALABAMA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when schools and childcare centers across America are struggling to reopen safely, Big Blue Marble Academy (BBMA) launches CleanPlay, an industry-leading initiative aimed to further protect children's health and safety through a rigorous set of safety protocols and sanitization procedures. BBMA CEO, Jeff Wahl, said, “CleanPlay could be a model for schools and the childcare community nationwide."



Since the start of the pandemic, with safety being its most important consideration, Big Blue Marble Academy remained open to serve its communities and those working on the front lines. “We’ve gone to great lengths to keep our children and staff safe, which is why we launched CleanPlay. It’s the embodiment of all precautions and regulations we have in place to ensure the wellbeing of all children in our care.”



The CleanPlay initiative incorporates BBMA’s CDC-approved cleaning practices, daily temperature checks, strict handwashing and social distancing measures, visitor limitation, extensive staff safety training, and an EPA-registered disinfectant to ensure parents have absolute confidence to return to work and leave their children in BBMA’s care.



According to pediatrician Dr. Ashley Carter, “Big Blue Marble Academy’s standardized approach to strict social practices, rigorous cleaning protocols, and attention to individual health is the right approach to childcare.” Dr. Carter added, “these standards should help parents feel assured that the highest measures are taken to keep their children safe.”



BBMA’s CleanPlay practices continue to evolve as the pandemic unfolds. At present, they include:

All staff and students are required to scrub-in upon arrival and scrub-out upon leaving school. These new procedures require scrubbing from fingertip to elbow.



Every child and staff member is required to have their temperatures checked and answer specific health screening questions before entering a facility.



Facilities have revised drop-off and departure procedures. Each school’s administrators require parents to remain outside until a staff member or administrator can escort their children to or from his or her classroom.



Children will remain contained within their own classroom and play areas for the entire day.



Each morning, smocks are distributed to all staff to cover their clothing and are washed at the end of the day.



Facilities are enforcing handwashing and sanitation policies, including disinfecting all toys, door handles, and frequently-touched services throughout the day.



Visitors or outside vendors are provided limited access to common areas of the building. Schools are limiting any unnecessary contact and access within and outside of classrooms.



No teachers will travel between multiple centers.



All classrooms, cribs, playground equipment, and frequently-touched surfaces are cleaned regularly with Neutra-Dis Mint sanitizer – an EPA-registered chemical produced to protect against COVID-19.

Parents can find additional information and FAQs on BBMA’s COVID-19 Safety FAQ page .

Big Blue Marble Academy runs 36 facilities providing early care, preschool, and after school care for children ages 6 weeks-12. BBMA nurtures little minds through a robust preschool curriculum that ensures children are developmentally, socially, and emotionally prepared for kindergarten and beyond. Its emphasis on global awareness and service learning teaches children invaluable lessons, growing big hearts that are ready and eager to take on the world.

