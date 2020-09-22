Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SaaS-based SCM Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SaaS-based SCM market is poised to grow by $ 6471.96 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on SaaS-based SCM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the SaaS-based SCM increases traceability and visibility across supply chain, high adoption and penetration of SaaS-based SCM, and increased adoption by SMEs to enhance business processes.



The SaaS-based SCM market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the adoption of supply chain visibility and event management as one of the prime reasons driving the SaaS-based SCM market growth during the next few years. Also, increased implementation of TMS software and integration of semantic analytics software with SCM software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The SaaS-based SCM market covers the following areas:

SaaS-based SCM market sizing

SaaS-based SCM market forecast

SaaS-based SCM market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SaaS-based SCM market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Accenture Plc, American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the SaaS-based SCM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Accenture Plc

American Software Inc.

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Infor Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

