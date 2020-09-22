Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global SaaS-based SCM Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The SaaS-based SCM market is poised to grow by $ 6471.96 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period. The reports on SaaS-based SCM market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the SaaS-based SCM increases traceability and visibility across supply chain, high adoption and penetration of SaaS-based SCM, and increased adoption by SMEs to enhance business processes.

The SaaS-based SCM market analysis includes deployment segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the adoption of supply chain visibility and event management as one of the prime reasons driving the SaaS-based SCM market growth during the next few years. Also, increased implementation of TMS software and integration of semantic analytics software with SCM software will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The SaaS-based SCM market covers the following areas:

  • SaaS-based SCM market sizing
  • SaaS-based SCM market forecast
  • SaaS-based SCM market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading SaaS-based SCM market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Accenture Plc, American Software Inc., Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., The Descartes Systems Group Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Infor Inc., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE. Also, the SaaS-based SCM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deployment
  • On-premise SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Cloud-based SCM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Accenture Plc
  • American Software Inc.
  • Blue Yonder Group Inc.
  • BluJay Solutions Inc.
  • The Descartes Systems Group Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corp.
  • Infor Inc.
  • Oracle Corp.
  • SAP SE

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

