The hybrid train market, by volume, is estimated to be 4,904 units in 2020. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach 8,389 units by 2030.



Factors such as high gasoline prices, traffic congestion, and greenhouse gas emissions have compelled railway OEMs to explore beyond the use of conventional propulsion systems in trains.

The growing population triggers the global demand for rail vehicles in urban areas, where existing transportation infrastructure is proving to be insufficient. The expansion of infrastructure networks is expected to drive the demand for new rail vehicles. Increasing investments made by governments across the globe to develop rail system infrastructure are expected to act as an opportunity for hybrid train manufacturers to expand their revenue stream and geographical presence. Countries such as Brazil, Russia, and China are set to witness increased production activity due to increased domestic demand, favorable government support, and cost advantages. The European hybrid train market is projected to experience steady growth due to the well-developed infrastructure for passenger transit, while the North American market is driven by freight transportation.

However, COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a severe impact on the hybrid train market. Both the production and sales of new rail vehicles have come to a halt across the globe as the whole ecosystem has been disrupted. OEMs had to wait until lockdowns were lifted to resume production, which affected their business. Post the pandemic, the demand for new trains will be significantly low, as people will avoid public transport, preferring private vehicles to avoid crowds. In addition, component manufacturing is also suspended, and small Tier II and Tier III manufacturers could face liquidity issues. The railway industry is highly capital-intensive and relies on frequent financing to continue operations. Thus, the production suspension during the outbreak and lower demand post the pandemic will have an unprecedented impact on hybrid train providers

The hydrogen segment is expected to be the second-fastest propulsion segment in the forecast.

Many industry experts are looking at hydrogen fuel cell-powered train as truly emission-free, noise-free, and efficient trains. In the case of fuel cell-powered trains, the condensed water and steam generated are the only exhaust elements from the operation, making it completely clean and environment-friendly. Recent developments also indicate that majority of the train manufacturers have identified this and are focusing on developing and testing hydrogen fuel cell-powered trains across the world. Manufacturers are introducing different trains, trams, and locomotives working on hydrogen fuel cells. For instance, Alstom with Eversholt Rail introduced the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered train in Germany in September 2018, which has been running successfully. Also, at the end of 2019, Foshan city, China, deployed a hydrogen fuel cell-powered tram jointly developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang and Ballard Power Systems.

Freight segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.

Many companies such as BNSF and DB Cargo are investing in hybrid trains that will be incorporated in freight operations soon, which will increase the overall saving for these companies. For instance, as per a supply contract in January 2020, Toshiba will be delivering 100 diesel-battery hybrid locomotives to DB Cargo. While DB will be using 50 of these to replace existing shunting locomotives, remaining will be given on lease. With the usage of hybrid locomotives, DB claims 30% saving of energy and around 1 million liter saving of diesel annually. With all these developments, the freight segment is expected to have significant growth in the forecast. China announced a 3-year plan to increase railway freight transport to 1.1 billion tons until 2020, approximately a 30% increase in the freight volume transported by railway.



The growth of freight transportation across the globe will boost the market for hybrid trains. Apart from China, other Asian countries have also focused on hybrid trains as a freight transport medium. For instance, FCHEA member, Hyundai Motor Group, and its subsidiary, Hyundai Rotem, have been developing a hydrogen-powered train with its prototype scheduled to be developed by the end of 2020. According to claims, the train can cover 124 miles between refuelling stops, with a maximum speed up to 70 km/h. Thus, the large sales volume of diesel-electric trains in China, South Korea, Japan, and India will help the Asia Oceania region to lead the freight segment of the hybrid train market

Above 200 km/h segment is expected to be the second-fastest operating speed segment in the forecast period.

The evolution in traction systems of trains and innovation in hybrid technologies have propelled advancements in the operating speed range of trains. Due to this factor, the operating speed of hybrid trains has increased exponentially and reached the above 200 km/h mark. For instance, in August 2020, China declared that it is doubling the length of its high-speed rail lines by 2035, as part of its new blueprint. Under this, there will be almost 70,000 km of lines that will be able to handle trains having operating speeds of more than 250 km/h. This will surely drive the growth of the above 200 km/h segment in Asia Oceania. As hybrid trains are still in their initial stage, developments in their operating speeds are not taking shape as fast as in conventional trains. This speed range of high-speed trains is expected to witness exponential growth in the future due to the need for a reduction in commute time and traffic congestion on railway lines. Most of the hybrid trains running in this operating speed range have diesel-electric propulsion.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Hybrid Train Market, 2018-2030

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hybrid Train Market

4.2 Hybrid Train Market Growth Rate, by Region

4.3 Hybrid Train Market, by Propulsion

4.4 Hybrid Train Market, by Application

4.5 Hybrid Train Market, by Operating Speed



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Less Polluting Train Operations

5.2.1.2 Benefits of Hybrid Trains Over Conventional Diesel Trains

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development Cost and Complexities Involved in Hybrid Train Technologies and Related Infrastructure

5.2.2.2 Refurbishment of Existing Trains

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Alternative Fuel Options

5.2.3.2 Government Support for Alternative Fuel-Powered Railway Operations

5.2.3.3 Increasing Railway Operations in Industrial and Mining Activities

5.2.3.4 Fluctuating Fuel Prices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Overall Public Transport Demand

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.4 Average Selling Price Trend

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Analysis

5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Overview

5.8 Trade Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Case Study Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.13 Hybrid Train Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)



6 Hybrid Train Market, by Battery Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gel Tubular Lead-Acid Battery

6.3 Valve Regulated Lead-Acid Battery (VRLA)

6.4 Conventional Lead-Acid Battery

6.5 Sintered PNE Nickel-Cadmium Battery

6.6 Fiber PNE Nickel-Cadmium Battery

6.7 Pocket Plate Nickel-Cadmium Battery

6.8 Lithium-Ion



7 Hybrid Train Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Operational Data

7.2.1 Research Methodology

7.3 Passenger

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Mobility of People to Boost the Segment

7.4 Freight

7.4.1 Fuel Cost Benefits to Drive the Freight Segment

7.5 Key Primary Insights



8 Hybrid Train Market, by Operating Speed

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Operational Data

8.2.1 Assumptions

8.2.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Below 100 Km/H

8.3.1 Innovative Propulsion Technologies will Drive the Segment

8.4 100-200 Km/H

8.4.1 Majority of Hybrid Trains Run at an Operating Speed of 100-200 Km/H

8.5 Above 200 Km/H

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for Rapid Transportation and Continuous Developments in Hybrid Technologies to Drive the Segment

8.6 Key Primary Insights



9 Hybrid Train Market, by Propulsion

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Operational Data

9.2.1 Assumptions

9.2.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Battery Powered

9.3.1 Continuous Advancements in Battery Technologies to Drive the Segment

9.4 Electro Diesel

9.4.1 Large Sales Volume in China to Drive the Electro Diesel Segment in Asia Oceania

9.5 CNG

9.5.1 High Installation Cost will Restrict the Growth of CNG Powered Trains

9.6 LNG

9.6.1 Advantages Over CNG Propulsion Might Create Opportunities for LNG Powered Trains in Future

9.7 Solar Powered

9.7.1 Asia Oceania to Lead the Solar-Powered Train Market

9.8 Hydrogen Powered

9.8.1 Benefit of Clean Transportation will Boost Demand for Hydrogen Powered Trains

9.9 Key Primary Insights



10 Hybrid Train Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Oceania

10.3 Europe

10.4 North America

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.6 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Overview

11.3 Market Share Analysis for Hybrid Train Market

11.4 Market Ranking Analysis for Hybrid Train Market

11.5 Market Evaluation Framework: Revenue Analysis of Top Listed/Public Players

11.6 COVID-19 Impact on Hybrid Train Companies

11.7 Competitive Scenario

11.7.1 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/ Partnerships/Agreements

11.7.2 New Product Developments

11.7.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, 2017-2020

11.7.4 Expansions, 2017-2020

11.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Hybrid Train Market

11.8.1 Stars

11.8.2 Emerging Leaders

11.8.3 Pervasive

11.8.4 Emerging Companies

11.9 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.10 Business Strategy Excellence

11.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.12 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders



12 Company Profiles

12.1 CRRC

12.2 Bombardier

12.3 Alstom

12.4 Siemens

12.5 Wabtec Corporation (Ge Transportation)

12.6 Hyundai Rotem

12.7 Hitachi

12.8 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles (CAF)

12.9 Toshiba

12.10 Cummins

12.11 Stadler

12.12 Vivarail

12.13 Other Key Players

12.13.1 North America

12.13.1.1 BNSF

12.13.1.2 Ballard

12.13.1.3 Chart Industries

12.13.2 Europe

12.13.2.1 ABB

12.13.2.2 Renfe Operadora

12.13.2.3 CK Investments

12.13.2.4 Skoda Transportation

12.13.2.5 DB Cargo

12.13.2.6 Sncf

12.13.2.7 Rolls-Royce

12.13.3 Asia

12.13.3.1 Yongji Xinshisu Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

12.13.3.2 The Kinky Sharyo Co., Ltd.

12.13.3.3 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

12.13.4 Middle East

12.13.4.1 Etihad Rail

12.13.5 Rest of the World

12.13.5.1 Sinara Transport Machines



