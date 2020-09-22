GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garfunkel Wild, P.C., a premier law firm with a specialty in health law, is pleased to announce Andrew Blustein has been named the Firm's new Chairman, effective October 1, 2020. Andrew succeeds Robert Wild, founding member of Garfunkel Wild. While Robert will assume the title of Chairman Emeritus, he is not retiring and will continue his practice and charitable work.



Andrew was appointed Vice Chairman four years ago as part of the Firm’s leadership succession plan allowing him to work with outgoing Chairman Robert Wild while transitioning into the new role. “I am grateful to have worked with Robert to dramatically grow into a Firm with four offices, in Great Neck, NY; Hackensack, NJ; Stamford, CT; and Albany, NY,” incoming Chairman Andrew Blustein said.

"It is an honor to serve as Chairman of Garfunkel Wild," Andrew said. “This is an excellent time for our law firm and the Garfunkel Wild family. Our invaluable, resilient colleagues and staff have banded together throughout the pandemic to provide the Firm's clients with tailored forward-thinking legal solutions. We are now more committed than ever to seize opportunities, empower our clients to face challenges and continue to build a Firm for the future.”

Andrew arrived at Garfunkel Wild 28 years ago and has held multiple leadership positions. He has been a member of the Firm’s Executive Committee for nearly a decade, and co-founded and co-chairs the Firm’s Health Care Information and Technology Practice Group and E-Health and Telemedicine Practice Group.

Andrew steps into his new role after another successful year. In the last 12 months alone, the Firm doubled the size of its Connecticut office, introducing a new integrated Biotechnology, Life Science and Medical Device Practice group and added 12 attorneys. The Firm continues to focus on strategic planning, including attorney development and future growth into new markets and practice areas.

“I look forward to continuing, through organic growth and strategic lateral acquisitions, the expansion of our practice areas including health care compliance, litigation, nursing home practice, finance, real estate, health care information and technology, managed care contracting and white-collar defense as well as cultivating the next generation of Firm leadership,” Andrew said.

"Andrew is a proven leader and an experienced attorney. He has been an integral part of the growth and success of Garfunkel Wild, shrewdly and strategically adding excellent attorneys and complementary practice areas at the right times,” said outgoing Chairman Robert Wild. “He has been a key member of the Firm's Executive Committee, and I am confident that under Andrew’s leadership, our success will continue and grow all while maintaining the culture of collaboration and teamwork that has benefited our clients for over 40 years."

Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is a full service law firm providing assistance to a broad range of clients, including hospitals, health care systems and other health care facilities, organizations, practitioners and technology companies. Garfunkel Wild, P.C. is ranked in Chambers USA, The Best Lawyers in America© and Super Lawyers. For more, visit www.garfunkelwild.com.

For more information, please contact Mandy Kaplan, mkaplan@garfunkelwild.com, 516-393-2294