LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Oren Klaff, a recognized world leading expert on sales, negotiation and raising capital.



Klaff has extensively studied how humans respond to each other in high-stakes business situations and pioneered the application of neuroscience into raising capital and capital markets programs. His first book, “Pitch Anything,” has become compulsory reading on Wall Street as well as throughout Silicon Valley and the Fortune 500. More than 1 million copies of “Pitch Anything” are in print worldwide. He has also written for Harvard Business Review, Inc., Advertising Age, Entrepreneur and has been featured in hundreds of periodicals, podcasts and blogs. Klaff is a member of Geyser Holdings’ investment committee and is Director of Capital Markets at Intersection Capital, where he has supervised the placement of over $500 million of investor capital from high-net-worth individuals and financial institutions. In his spare time, Klaff is a motorcycle enthusiast.

Listen in to Oren Klaff, hosted by IBN’s Stuart Smith, and learn how professionals from all backgrounds can apply Klaff’s innovative methods for presenting, persuading and winning any deal.

“IBN is an amazing platform,” stated Klaff. “It was a wonderful opportunity to share some of my ‘Pitch Anything’ insights with the Stock2Me Podcast audience.”

To hear the whole episode and subscribe for future episodes, visit: https://www.Stock2Me.com

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce InvestorBrandNetwork’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series . For more than 14 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies .

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: http://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About InvestorBrandNetwork

The InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information on IBN, visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website, applicable to all content provided by IBN wherever published or republished: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com