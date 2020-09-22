LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, reports that it has now launched over 400 unique podcast episodes to date through the IBN Podcast Series . Over 2,800 total episodes were uploaded when tallied individually on the multiple syndicated platforms where they have been published, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn and Bullhorn, among others.



Since entering the global communications sector in 2006, InvestorBrandNetwork has established an enviable track record, serving over 500 clients through an interconnected network of 50+ distinct brands designed to cater to diverse segments of the marketplace. Moreover, IBN has built valuable relationships with 5,000+ syndication partners and 50+ event partners , allowing for wide dissemination of news and information, bolstering every aspect of corporate communication efforts.

Earlier this year, IBN outlined a series of growth initiatives and expanded digital syndication strategies designed to augment and improve on the product suite of services offered to clients ( https://www.nnw.fm/eGoIF ):

“IBN has dramatically transformed its business model in 2020, helping our customers communicate more effectively with their various stakeholders during a particularly tumultuous year,” stated IBN Director of Syndicated Communications Lacey Bloss. “Our digital communications product suite, which includes our podcast offering as well as coverage of virtual investor events, has enabled executive management teams to continue engaging with their shareholders and provide updates on their operations despite a lack of face-to-face interaction.”

IBN’s continual evolution has helped it maintain its leadership position in the corporate communications space.

