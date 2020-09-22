HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT) ("Recruiter.com"), a leading online hiring platform, announced the launch of its artificial intelligence ("AI") powered candidate sourcing technology. Recruiter.com's network of over 26,000 recruiters can now find within minutes ideally suited candidates for jobs using the power of its AI platform, which is capable of profiling half a billion candidates.

"We believe that Recruiter.com is the first platform in the world to offer recruiters access to both jobs and AI matched candidates," said Recruiter.com CEO, Evan Sohn. "We are building premium SaaS offerings to address the growing demand for AI-driven platforms that rapidly profile and match job candidates for prospective employers. The market opportunity for AI-driven recruiting platforms is valued at $580 million and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.76% during 2020-2025," according to IndustryARC™.

Read more about the launch, view product videos, and learn how to sign up: https://blog.recruiter.com/find-ai-matched-candidates-on-recruiter.com

Sohn continued, "Recruiters and employers often ask, 'how large is your candidate database?' With the release of our AI sourcing tool with hundreds of millions of candidates, the answer is 'nearly limitless.' By giving our virtual network of recruiters this powerful new platform powered by Censia, we will be able to extend our best-in-class recruiting delivery capability to virtually any company anywhere in the country."

Recruiter.com recently announced that Deborah Leff, a leader and industry CTO in AI and machine learning, was appointed to its Board of Directors. Deborah Leff commented: "I joined the board of Recruiter.com because of their strong leadership and vision to create the world's largest and most capable AI-driven recruiting platform. I am excited to lend my AI industry experience to help their leadership fulfill their mission."

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform that connects employers with small and independent recruiters. Recruiter.com empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com .

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html .

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: http://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the anticipated results of the AI technology launch, recruiter user adoption, the impact on candidate discovery time and efficiencies, the launch of premium SaaS services, the market demand for AI recruitment, and the earnings potential of recruiter users. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and commercial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b829bae5-aa83-4134-9622-c0f4afdcda79