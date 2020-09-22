Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Network Telemetry - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Network Telemetry market accounted for $140.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,628.86 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 35.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include increase in network attacks and security breaches, growing need to quickly resolve downtime issues, advancements in network architecture and emerging networking technologies. However, regulatory issues are likely to hamper the market.



The demand for network telemetry is on the rise on account of increasing demand for optimization of network infrastructure. These solutions enable large enterprises to manage their routine network-based business operations. It describes how information from various data sources can be collected using a set of automated communication processes and transmitted to one or more receiving equipment for analysis tasks.



By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to the wide adoption of network telemetry solutions across enterprises and service providers, thereby generating demand for consulting services; integration and deployment services and training, support, and maintenance services across the globe. Services refer to the support offered by network telemetry companies to assist customers in efficiently using network telemetry solutions and maintaining them. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations for the software or platform, and helping customers integrate their software or platform with other Information Technology (IT) solutions.



On the basis of geography, North America is expected to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies & infrastructure. Moreover, the rapid changes in IT infrastructure, such as cloud and virtualization, have significantly increased the pressure on network administrators to manage the network infrastructure. This is expected to increase the demand for network telemetry solutions across verticals and service providers in this region. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as 4G and 5G technologies, encourage telecom providers to adopt network telemetry solutions at every layer of the network.



Some of the key players in network telemetry market include Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Inc., Barefoot Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Inc., Solarflare Communications Inc. (Xilinx), VOLANSYS Technologies, Pluribus Networks, Inc., Right-To-Win, Ixia (Keysight Technologies), Anuta Networks International, Marvell International, NetAcquire Corporation, Apcela, Criterion Networks, Redline, Trimble, Google, Waystream AB, and Netronome.



Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Components Covered:

Services

Solutions

End Users Covered:

Service Providers

Verticals

Deployment Models Covered:

Cloud

On-Premise

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Network Telemetry Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.3 Large Enterprises



6 Global Network Telemetry Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Integration And deployment

6.2.2 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.2.3 Consulting

6.2.4 Professional Services

6.3 Solutions



7 Global Network Telemetry Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Service Providers

7.2.1 Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

7.2.2 Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

7.2.3 Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

7.3 Verticals



8 Global Network Telemetry Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cloud

8.3 On-Premise



9 Global Network Telemetry Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Cisco Systems

11.2 Juniper Networks

11.3 Arista Networks, Inc.

11.4 Barefoot Networks

11.5 Mellanox Technologies, Inc.

11.6 Solarflare Communications Inc. (Xilinx)

11.7 VOLANSYS Technologies

11.8 Pluribus Networks, Inc.

11.9 Right-To-Win

11.10 Ixia (Keysight Technologies)

11.11 Anuta Networks International

11.12 Marvell International

11.13 NetAcquire Corporation

11.14 Apcela

11.15 Criterion Networks

11.16 Redline

11.17 Trimble

11.18 Google

11.19 Waystream AB

11.20 Netronome



