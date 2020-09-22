VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (the “Company” or “CEMATRIX”) (TSXV: CVX), a North American leading manufacturer and supplier of technologically advanced cellular concrete products, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Clean Technology Investor Day taking place virtually on Thursday, September 24th, 2020.



CEMATRIX’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Kendrick, is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 at 9:30 AM PT. Cematrix will be one of six presenting companies during the conference. Mr. Kendrick will give a 30 minute corporate presentation and field investor questions during the virtual event hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Clean Technology Investor Day,” said Mr. Kendrick. “With our recent announcement of $4M in new contracts and a total sales pipeline exceeding $335M despite this current period of uncertainty, the Gravitas Clean Technology Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors.”

This year’s Gravitas Clean Technology Investor Day will feature several leaders in clean technology and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference please visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_i1vemWmqRt-UxzrWO6fIpw

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a rapidly growing, cash flow positive company that manufactures and supplies technologically advanced cellular concrete products developed from proprietary formulations across North America. This unique cement-based material with superior thermal protection delivers cost-effective, innovative solutions to a broad range of problems facing the infrastructure, industrial (including oil and gas) and commercial markets. Through recent acquisitions of Chicago based MixOnSite and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout, CEMATRIX is now North America’s largest Cellular Concrete company.

