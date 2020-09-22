NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynasil Corporation of America ("Dynasil" or the "Company"), a leading developer and manufacturer of optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets, today announces that its subsidiary Hilger Crystals has achieved certification for the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Standard.



It is the first of all Dynasil subsidiaries to meet accreditation of the three integrated management systems standards: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and now ISO 45001.

ISO 45001:2018 specifies an international benchmark for organizations to identify, control, and decrease risks associated with occupational health and safety and an organizational commitment to continual improvement of its systems to ensure an ever safer and healthier workplace. Adherence to this standard also improves overall business performance by increasing productivity and reducing workplace illness and injury.

“This certification marks an important goal for Hilger in optimizing our productivity, while reaffirming our commitment to workplace health and safety. We strive to provide safe and secure processes throughout our facility – from crystal growth to machining and assembly and on through packaging and shipping. This certification gives our employees and customers reassurance that we have robust safety processes in place,” said Jim Telfer, general manager of Hilger Crystals. “We could not have achieved this without the support of all our employees. I’m very proud of our entire team for their notable and sustained efforts to reach this goal, and during a global pandemic no less.”

Both the audit of the Hilger Crystals processes and facilities and certification was provided by BSI (certificate number OHS 718450).

About Hilger Crystals

Founded in 1874, Hilger Crystals has a well-established history and proven reputation for producing high-quality, commercial-grade synthetic crystals used in infrared spectroscopy and state-of-the-art scintillation and detection solutions. Hilger Crystal’s ability to grow synthetic crystals in large volumes and to incredibly demanding specifications is further boosted by their close collaboration with customers — a practice that has proven successful from prototyping new research to wide-reaching commercial engagements. The company is registered in England (03412024) at Unit R1, Westwood Estate, Margate, Kent CT9 4JL. Visit www.dynasil.com/company/hilger-crystals for more information.



About Dynasil

Dynasil Corporation of America develops and manufactures optics and photonics products, optical detection and analysis technology and components for the homeland security, medical and industrial markets. Combining world-class expertise in research and materials science with extensive experience in manufacturing and product development, Dynasil is commercializing products including dual-mode radiation detection solutions for Homeland Security and commercial applications and sensors for non-destructive testing. Dynasil has an impressive portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents. The Company is based in Newton, MA, with additional operations in MA, MN, NY, NJ and the United Kingdom. More information about the Company is available at www.dynasil.com.

