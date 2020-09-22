TULSA, OK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a software development company and aggregator of mobile applications, announces the beta launch of its new video communication and conferencing platform SwarmConnect™.

SwarmConnect's browser-based video conferencing solution utilizes WebRTC for encrypted real-time communication. This modern technology provides the highest quality and most secure video and audio available for meetings of up to 20 people.



With SwarmConnect, a guest can join a meeting simply by clicking a link in their email or messaging program. This ease-of-access is a boon for the average user who may otherwise miss out on the benefits of a video conferencing system.



Platform Features



- Video & Audio Conferencing Services

- Webinar & Web Conferencing

- Attendee Registration

- Screen Sharing

- File Sharing

- Recording for Rebroadcast

- Chat



Webinar Hosting



SwarmConnect allows users to conduct online training, seminars, or product demonstrations for your clients, colleagues, prospects, and employees. Host distance learning classes for online education. Broadcast live or record your webinar in advance and let attendees view it on demand. SwarmConnect provides the flexibility and convenience of hosting first-class Webinars for everyone to see. By offering powerful communication tools with ubiquity across all platforms, SwarmConnect makes Internet-based collaboration easy and affordable.



Work from Home Solution

As the economy transforms due to recent events more and more companies and employees have been integrating video conferencing technology as a work from home solution. SwarmConnect will aim to provide our video conferencing platform to companies who wish to integrate work from home and collaboration solutions into their business operations, while also striving for the safety of their employees and customers alike. Videoconferencing. Simple.



Customers interested in trying out the service can go to our site and 'signup' a new account for a 14-day free trial at https://swarmconnect.io/



The implementation of SwarmConnect was a collaborative effort led by Deep Sky Wireless, a technology consulting and research lab in the areas of smart home, 5G, and IoT solutions. https://www.deepskywireless.com/



About APPSWARM



AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com

