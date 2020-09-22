NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) today announced that WisdomTree declared distributions for the following WisdomTree ETFs. Rates are listed below:

TickerFund NameEx-dateRecord DatePayable Date

Ordinary Income

Short Term Capital Gains

Long Term Capital Gains

Total Rate Per Share
AGGYWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.10000$0.00000$0.00000$0.10000
AGZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
CXSEWisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.20500$0.00000$0.00000$0.20500
DDLSWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.27500$0.00000$0.00000$0.27500
DDWMWisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.32500$0.00000$0.00000$0.32500
DEMWisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.94000$0.00000$0.00000$0.94000
DESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.04500$0.00000$0.00000$0.04500
DEWWisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.60000$0.00000$0.00000$0.60000
DFEWisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.25000$0.00000$0.00000$0.25000
DFJWisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DGREWisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.26500$0.00000$0.00000$0.26500
DGRSWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.07500$0.00000$0.00000$0.07500
DGRWWisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.07000$0.00000$0.00000$0.07000
DGSWisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.63000$0.00000$0.00000$0.63000
DHSWisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.11500$0.00000$0.00000$0.11500
DIMWisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.48500$0.00000$0.00000$0.48500
DLNWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.19500$0.00000$0.00000$0.19500
DLSWisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.31500$0.00000$0.00000$0.31500
DNLWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.47000$0.00000$0.00000$0.47000
DOLWisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.34500$0.00000$0.00000$0.34500
DONWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.05500$0.00000$0.00000$0.05500
DOOWisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.44500$0.00000$0.00000$0.44500
DRWWisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DTDWisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.19000$0.00000$0.00000$0.19000
DTHWisdomTree International High Dividend Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.44000$0.00000$0.00000$0.44000
DTNWisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.28000$0.00000$0.00000$0.28000
DWMWisdomTree International Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.38000$0.00000$0.00000$0.38000
DWMFWisdomTree International Multifactor Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.12500$0.00000$0.00000$0.12500
DXGEWisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.33500$0.00000$0.00000$0.33500
DXJWisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
DXJSWisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000$0.00000
EESWisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.09000$0.00000$0.00000$0.09000
ELDWisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.13000$0.00000$0.00000$0.13000
EMCBWisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.25750$0.00000$0.00000$0.25750
EMMFWisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.21000$0.00000$0.00000$0.21000
EPIWisdomTree India Earnings Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.03500$0.00000$0.00000$0.03500
EPSWisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.17500$0.00000$0.00000$0.17500
EUDGWisdomTree Europe Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.18000$0.00000$0.00000$0.18000
EUSCWisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.48500$0.00000$0.00000$0.48500
EZMWisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.13500$0.00000$0.00000$0.13500
HEDJWisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.65500$0.00000$0.00000$0.65500
HYZDWisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.08750$0.00000$0.00000$0.08750
IHDGWisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.15000$0.00000$0.00000$0.15000
IQDGWisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.13500$0.00000$0.00000$0.13500
IXSEWisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.03000$0.00000$0.00000$0.03000
MTGPWisdomTree Mortgage Plus Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.07250$0.00000$0.00000$0.07250
NTSXWisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.08500$0.00000$0.00000$0.08500
QSYWisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.32000$0.00000$0.00000$0.32000
RESDWisdomTree International ESG Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.15500$0.00000$0.00000$0.15500
RESEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.26000$0.00000$0.00000$0.26000
RESPWisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.12000$0.00000$0.00000$0.12000
SFHYWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.18500$0.00000$0.00000$0.18500
SFIGWisdomTree U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.06750$0.00000$0.00000$0.06750
SHAGWisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.06750$0.00000$0.00000$0.06750
USFRWisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.00200$0.00000$0.00000$0.00200
USMFWisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.07000$0.00000$0.00000$0.07000
WFHYWisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.21250$0.00000$0.00000$0.21250
WFIGWisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.10250$0.00000$0.00000$0.10250
XSOEWisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund9/22/20209/23/20209/25/2020$0.14500$0.00000$0.00000$0.14500

