VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ULT) (“Ultra Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received final results of metallurgical testwork for the bulk sample from its 100% owned Chepes Gold Project in La Rioja Province, Argentina. The testwork was contracted to Yantai Xinhai Mining Research & Design Co., Ltd., Shandong, China (“Xinhai”) and the results show an overall recovery of 94.34% gold using a combination of gravity separation, copper masking and leaching using CNLITE reagent. The bulk sample was comprised of two samples with a total weight of 849 kilogram collected from the Callanas and Al Espinillo mining licenses (See Company’s news release dated July 9, 2020).
Metallurgical Testwork Highlights:
Dr. Weiguo Lang, CEO of Ultra Resources, stated, “We are very pleased with the outcome of metallurgical testwork which is an efficient and cost-effective process due to the use of CNLITE instead of traditional cyanidation. Its nontoxic and environmentally friendly features will be helpful in permitting and community approval. The Company’s goal is to continue exploration on its projects to create new jobs for the community and install a gold extraction plant as soon as possible to start processing mine dump material available at the Callanas and Al Espinillo mines”.
About Yantai Xinhai Mining Research & Design Co
Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Inc. is a stockholding high and new technology enterprise to provide “Turnkey Solution for Mineral Processing Plant” including design and research, machine manufacturing, equipment procurement, management service, mine operation, mine materials procurement & management as well as industry resources integration. Up to now, with 500 mine EPC projects, mining technologies and experience of 70 kinds of ores and 112 patents, Xinhai has established overseas offices with products exported to more than 90 countries. For further information, please visit the Xinhai’s website at: http://www.xinhaimineral.com/en/about_4.html.
About La Rioja Gold Project
The gold project in the south of the province of La Rioja Argentina, consists of three prospecting and exploration areas and 13 manifestations of discoveries (mining licenses). Also, in the area there are several historical gold mines and quartz veins in granodiorite rocks hosted by early Paleozoic shearing. Gold mineralization is typically associated with epithermal style shear hosted quartz veins. Initial evaluation of dump material available for historical mines on the Property indicates approximately 25,000-30,000 tons of dump material is available for gold and other metals processing.
Qualified Person
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101 who works as Vice President Exploration of the Company.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Kiki Smith”
Kiki Smith, CFO
About Ultra Resources Inc.
Ultra Resources is an exploration and development company with a focus on the acquisition and development of gold, copper, and lithium assets. The Company currently holds a brine lithium property in Argentina, and one hard rock spodumene type lithium property at the Georgia Lake area in northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company also holds several gold and base metals properties in Argentina.
For further information, please contact the Company at:
Attention: Kiki Smith
Telephone: 778 968-1176
Facsimile: 604 909-4682
Email: kiki@ultraresources.com
Website: www.ultraresources.com
or view the Company’s filings at www.SEDAR.com.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96476340-a811-4b24-8cec-fc5d62fd3b01
Ultra Resources Inc.
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
Fig 1.
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
ultra-resources-gold-lithium-project-development-argentina-canada-TSX-ULt-OTC-ULTXF-Frankfurt-QFB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: