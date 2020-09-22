Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communications Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Communications Equipment market accounted for $601.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,231.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Increased growth of cellular stations and the need for next-generation-ready network equipment for 5G networks are driving market growth. However, high costs of new product development are restraining market growth.



Telecommunications equipment comprises hardware used mainly for communication purposes. It includes a wide range of communication technologies from transmission lines and communication satellites to radios and answering machines.



Based on the type, the mobile communication device segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as mobile communication devices are more differentiated, varying much more radically in terms of feature lists, price, form factor. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing population base coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced communication devices.



Some of the key players profiled in the Communications Equipment Market include Xiaomi, Ubiquiti, Samsung Electronics, Riverbed, Microsoft, Lenovo Group, Juniper, Huawei, HP, Dell, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Aruba Networks, Apple and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.



Types Covered:

Optical Communication Equipment

Network Communication Equipment

Mobile Communication Device

Components Covered:

WANs (Wide Area Network)

Transceiver

Switch

Routers

LANs (Local Area Network)

Exchanges

Applications Covered:

Telecom Operators

Data Center

End Users Covered:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Personal

Healthcare

Government

Enterprise

Energy & Utilities

Education

Cloud

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Optical Communication Equipment

5.3 Network Communication Equipment

5.4 Mobile Communication Device



6 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 WANs (Wide Area Network)

6.3 Transceiver

6.4 Switch

6.5 Routers

6.6 LANs (Local Area Network)

6.7 Exchanges



7 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecom Operators

7.3 Data Center



8 Global Communications Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

8.3 Personal

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Government

8.6 Enterprise

8.7 Energy & Utilities

8.8 Education

8.9 Cloud



9 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Xiaomi

11.2 Ubiquiti

11.3 Samsung Electronics

11.4 Riverbed

11.5 Microsoft

11.6 Lenovo Group

11.7 Juniper

11.8 Huawei

11.9 HP

11.10 Dell

11.11 Cisco Systems

11.12 Broadcom

11.13 Aruba Networks

11.14 Apple

11.15 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a72lhl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900