Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Communications Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Communications Equipment market accounted for $601.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,231.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Increased growth of cellular stations and the need for next-generation-ready network equipment for 5G networks are driving market growth. However, high costs of new product development are restraining market growth.
Telecommunications equipment comprises hardware used mainly for communication purposes. It includes a wide range of communication technologies from transmission lines and communication satellites to radios and answering machines.
Based on the type, the mobile communication device segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as mobile communication devices are more differentiated, varying much more radically in terms of feature lists, price, form factor. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing population base coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced communication devices.
Some of the key players profiled in the Communications Equipment Market include Xiaomi, Ubiquiti, Samsung Electronics, Riverbed, Microsoft, Lenovo Group, Juniper, Huawei, HP, Dell, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Aruba Networks, Apple and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.
Types Covered:
Components Covered:
Applications Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Optical Communication Equipment
5.3 Network Communication Equipment
5.4 Mobile Communication Device
6 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 WANs (Wide Area Network)
6.3 Transceiver
6.4 Switch
6.5 Routers
6.6 LANs (Local Area Network)
6.7 Exchanges
7 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Telecom Operators
7.3 Data Center
8 Global Communications Equipment Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
8.3 Personal
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Government
8.6 Enterprise
8.7 Energy & Utilities
8.8 Education
8.9 Cloud
9 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Xiaomi
11.2 Ubiquiti
11.3 Samsung Electronics
11.4 Riverbed
11.5 Microsoft
11.6 Lenovo Group
11.7 Juniper
11.8 Huawei
11.9 HP
11.10 Dell
11.11 Cisco Systems
11.12 Broadcom
11.13 Aruba Networks
11.14 Apple
11.15 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a72lhl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: