VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanatana Resources Inc. ("Sanatana" or the "Company": TSX-V: STA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Anthony Dutton to its board of directors as a non-executive director.



Mr. Dutton is a seasoned business executive and entrepreneur with a successful track record as an early stage investor and business founder. He was most recently co-founder, CEO and director of Cannex Capital, a pioneering US cannabis company, before its acquisition of 4Front Holdings Ltd. to create 4Front Ventures (CSE:FFNT), a large multi-state cannabis operator. Prior to Cannex, he was co-founder, CEO and director of IBC Advanced Alloys (TSX.V:IB), a manufacturer of high-performance alloys serving advanced manufacturing and aerospace contractors globally. He currently serves on the board of Value Capital Trust (TSX.V:VLU). Mr. Dutton has a BA (Econ) from UBC, a M. Architecture from Dalhousie and a joint MBA from the Cranfield School of Management, UK and the École Supérieure de Commerce in Lyon, France.

Peter Miles, Sanatana’s CEO commented “I am pleased to have Anthony join our board as he will bring his extensive financial contacts and business acumen to Sanatana. I look forward to working with him to enhance shareholder communication and engagement as we move forward.”



About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company with an experienced management team and board of directors. Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: STA).

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans ” “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond Sanatana’s control and may include, without limitation, statements related to the exploration potential of the Gold Rush Project and the timeline to commence exploration on the Gold Rush Project.

Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

