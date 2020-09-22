Dublin, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & Gas Midstream Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The oil and gas midstream market is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 3% during the forecast period. The global crude oil production in 2018, was 94718.48 barrels per day and it is expected to increase approx. 1.2% year on year, till 2024.
Factors such as upcoming oil and gas projects are expected to boost the demand for pipeline services in the coming years, is likely to drive the oil & gas midstream market during the forecast period. However, under-utilization of the gas fired power plants in some regions, is likely to restrain the growth of the oil & gas midstream market in the coming years. For an instance, the utilization of India's gas-fired power plants is declining, owing to the decline in the domestic gas production, particularly in the KG basin and high cost of the gas imports.
The transportation segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand of refined products.
Increasing deepwater and ultra-deepwater activities in the regions like South America and North America are expected to increase the demand for wide network of pipeline across the countries for the safe and quick transportation of hydrocarbon. This is expected to provide an opportunity for the studied market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most significant market, with the majority of demand coming from India, China, and Australia.
Key Market Trends
Transportation Sector to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific to be a Significant Market
Competitive Landscape
The oil & gas midstream market is moderately fragmented. Some of key players in this market include APA Group. Chevron Corporation, BP PLC, Enbridge Pipelines Inc., and Royal Dutch Shell PLC.
Reasons to Purchase this report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Oil and Gas Operating Pipeline Length Forecast (in km), till 2025
4.3 Oil Production and Consumption Trend in thousand barrels per day, 2010-2019
4.4 Gas Production and Consumption Trend in billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), 2010-2019
4.5 Key Midstream Projects Information
4.5.1 Existing Projects
4.5.2 Projects in Pipeline
4.5.3 Upcoming Projects
4.6 Government Policies and Regulations
4.7 Market Dynamics
4.7.1 Drivers
4.7.2 Restraints
4.8 Supply Chain Analysis
4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes Products and Services
4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Sector
5.1.1 Transportation
5.1.2 Storage and Terminals
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 APA Group
6.3.2 Chevron Corporation
6.3.3 BP PLC
6.3.4 Enbridge Pipelines Inc
6.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell PLC
6.3.6 Baker Hughes Company
6.3.7 Halliburton Company
6.3.8 EnLink Midstream LLC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
