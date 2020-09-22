New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Turboexpanders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960347/?utm_source=GNW

7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Compressor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$186.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Generator segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $81.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Turboexpanders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$81.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$91.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Oil Break Segment to Record 5% CAGR



In the global Oil Break segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$56.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$76.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 374-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Air Products And Chemicals, Inc.

Atlas Copco Group AB

Cryostar SAS

Elliott Group

L.A. Turbine

MAN SE

R D Dynamics Corporation

Siemens AG

Turbogaz PJSC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960347/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Turboexpander Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Turboexpanders Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Turboexpanders Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Compressor (Loading Device) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Compressor (Loading Device) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Compressor (Loading Device) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Generator (Loading Device) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Generator (Loading Device) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Generator (Loading Device) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Oil Break (Loading Device) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Oil Break (Loading Device) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Oil Break (Loading Device) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Air Separation (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Air Separation (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Air Separation (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hydrocarbon (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hydrocarbon (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hydrocarbon (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Manufacturing (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Manufacturing (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Power Generation (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Power Generation (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Power Generation (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Turboexpander Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Turboexpanders Market in the United States by Loading

Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown

by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Turboexpanders Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Turboexpanders Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Turboexpanders Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 42: Turboexpanders Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Canadian Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Turboexpanders Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Turboexpanders Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Turboexpanders: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Turboexpanders Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Japanese Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Turboexpanders Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Loading Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Turboexpanders Market by Loading Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Demand for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Turboexpanders Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Chinese Demand for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Turboexpanders Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Turboexpander Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European Turboexpanders Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 68: Turboexpanders Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Turboexpanders Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020-2027



Table 71: Turboexpanders Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: Turboexpanders Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: European Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Turboexpanders Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: European Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: Turboexpanders Market in France by Loading Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: French Turboexpanders Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 81: French Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: French Turboexpanders Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 86: French Turboexpanders Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Turboexpanders Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: German Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 90: German Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Turboexpanders Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Turboexpanders Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 96: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italian Turboexpanders Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Loading Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 99: Italian Turboexpanders Market by Loading Device:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Italian Demand for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Turboexpanders Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Italian Demand for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Turboexpanders Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Turboexpanders: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading

Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Turboexpanders Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: United Kingdom Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis

by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: United Kingdom Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: United Kingdom Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 114: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Spanish Turboexpanders Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 117: Turboexpanders Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 118: Spanish Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Turboexpanders Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 120: Spanish Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Spanish Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Turboexpanders Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Spanish Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Turboexpanders Market in Russia by Loading Device:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 126: Russian Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Russian Turboexpanders Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 129: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Turboexpanders Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020-2027



Table 134: Turboexpanders Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown

by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 137: Turboexpanders Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 140: Turboexpanders Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 143: Turboexpanders Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Turboexpanders Market in Asia-Pacific by Loading

Device: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Turboexpanders Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Australian Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 156: Australian Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Turboexpanders Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Turboexpanders Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 163: Indian Turboexpanders Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Indian Turboexpanders Historic Market Review by

Loading Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: Turboexpanders Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: Indian Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Turboexpanders Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 168: Indian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Indian Turboexpanders Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Turboexpanders Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 171: Indian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Turboexpanders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: South Korean Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 174: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Turboexpanders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Turboexpanders Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 180: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Turboexpanders:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Loading Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: Turboexpanders Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market Share

Analysis by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Turboexpanders Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 189: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Turboexpanders Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 191: Turboexpanders Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Latin American Turboexpanders Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Latin American Turboexpanders Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for the Period

2020-2027



Table 194: Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Turboexpanders Market by Loading

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Demand for Turboexpanders in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Turboexpanders Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Latin American Demand for Turboexpanders in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Turboexpanders Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020-2027



Table 203: Turboexpanders Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 204: Argentinean Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Argentinean Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 206: Turboexpanders Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 209: Turboexpanders Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 211: Turboexpanders Market in Brazil by Loading Device:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 212: Brazilian Turboexpanders Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 213: Brazilian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Turboexpanders Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 217: Turboexpanders Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Turboexpanders Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 220: Turboexpanders Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: Mexican Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 222: Mexican Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Turboexpanders Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Turboexpanders Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Turboexpanders Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 228: Turboexpanders Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Turboexpanders Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading Device:

2020 to 2027



Table 230: Turboexpanders Market in Rest of Latin America by

Loading Device: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 231: Rest of Latin America Turboexpanders Market Share

Breakdown by Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Rest of Latin America Turboexpanders Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 234: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Turboexpanders Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 236: Turboexpanders Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 237: Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 239: Turboexpanders Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 240: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 241: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: The Middle East Turboexpanders Historic Market by

Loading Device in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 243: Turboexpanders Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Loading Device for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 244: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: Turboexpanders Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: Turboexpanders Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 249: The Middle East Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Turboexpanders: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Turboexpanders Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for the Period

2012-2019



Table 252: Iranian Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Iranian Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Turboexpanders in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Iranian Turboexpanders Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 258: Turboexpanders Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Turboexpanders Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2020-2027



Table 260: Turboexpanders Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Loading Device: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Israeli Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown by

Loading Device: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Israeli Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 263: Turboexpanders Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Israeli Turboexpanders Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 266: Turboexpanders Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 267: Israeli Turboexpanders Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Turboexpanders Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Loading Device for the Period 2020-2027



Table 269: Turboexpanders Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Loading Device: 2012-2019



Table 270: Saudi Arabian Turboexpanders Market by Loading

Device: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Turboexpanders in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 272: Turboexpanders Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 273: Saudi Arabian Turboexpanders Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Saudi Arabian Demand for Turboexpanders in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 275: Turboexpanders Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960347/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001