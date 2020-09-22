LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS), an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, announced it has expanded its Texas-based operations center to better service financial institutions in the wake of an unprecedented surge of mortgage-related calls from homeowners. Current moratoriums and forbearance plans are benefitting borrowers facing economic uncertainty and unemployment but creating customer service challenges for banks and servicers.



Recognizing an immediate industry need for expanded capacity management, Altisource® added new highly trained single point of contact (SPOC) representatives to its operations center in El Paso, Texas. The company now offers expanded expertise and strategic client-centric auxiliary business services support for clients who need it. Altisource’s SPOC call agents integrate seamlessly with clients’ own services. They then act as brand representatives as they handle inbound and outbound loss mitigation inquires, focusing on forbearance, repayment and loan modifications, routed through the Altisource facility.

Altisource’s auxiliary business center solutions are scalable and customized so clients have access to any number of skilled, experienced, bilingual associates they need to meet fluctuating demands. Not only can the company help its clients handle thousands of calls more efficiently and improve customer service, it can also help them reduce the fixed costs of constantly scaling their workforce.

“Using our vast experience, specialized knowledge and competitive pricing, we’ve been helping mortgage clients serve customers better since 2009,” said Altisource Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Business Development Robert W. McKinley. “Our short-term goal is to help them control the heavy call surge by acting as a ‘surge protector.’ The long-term objective is to continue working with them and other clients after the pandemic to help operate more efficiently. We want to build a lasting relationship and become a trusted source.”

