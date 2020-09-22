Berkeley Heights, NJ, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is honored to be featured in Global Village’s INNOVATE® New Jersey publication. The INNOVATE® series showcases the people, companies, products, and services leading the race within a city’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Axtria and its CEO and President, Jassi Chadha, has demonstrated outstanding innovation by intelligently harnessing the value of data, resulting in two features in INNOVATE® New Jersey. Axtria enables its customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations.

The complete ebook is available at this link. Axtria is flattered to be featured on pages 25 and 222 – 223 and included in Global Village’s ever-growing tribe of entrepreneurs, innovators, and colleagues. Peruse through the pages to find thought leaders giving their unique and veteran perspectives on innovation. Look for words by Axtria’s Jassi Chadha along with others such as James Barrood from Tech Council Ventures, Elizabeth Good Christopherson from The Rita Allen Foundation, Dr. Michael Avaltroni from The Fairleigh Dickinson University School of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, and others.

Axtria CEO and President, Jassi Chadha said, “I am humbled to be personally featured alongside Axtria in this inaugural edition of INNOVATE® New Jersey. The INNOVATE® series showcases the best of innovation from around the world, and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Axtria’s software and technology solutions empower customers in their end-to-end commercialization journey. Axtria’s cloud platforms - Axtria DataMax™, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria InsightMAx™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations.

Over the years, Axtria has worked with its clients to improve their sales and marketing effectiveness via data-driven decision-making. The company is disrupting the life sciences commercial business by enabling new possibilities through the standardization of data to analytics to operations.

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria is acutely aware that their work impacts millions of patients, and they lead passionately to improve patient lives.

Since the company’s founding in 2010, technology innovation has been its winning differentiation. Axtria continues to leapfrog the competition with platforms that deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning. Their cloud-based platforms - Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ - enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. Axtria helps customers in the complete journey from data to insights to operations. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry. Axtria continues to win industry recognition for growth and is featured in some of the most aspirational lists - Inc. 5000, Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, NJBIZ Fast 50, SmartCEO Future 50, Red Herring 100, and several other growth and technology awards.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria MarketingIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Global Village Publishing

Global Village Publishing produces high-end, tech-enabled coffee-table books that feature cities around the world. Its series include INNOVATE—which celebrates the leading innovators and innovation enablers of a city—and the BEST OF series. Each book is a portrait of the people, places, and businesses of different global locales. By teaming up with publishing partners on the ground in the cities featured, and by ditching the pay-to-play publication model, Global Village Publishing captures the ecosystem of a place and sees the world as an ever-growing tribe of entrepreneurs, colleagues, and friends.

