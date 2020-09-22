SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating service and support across the enterprise, is pleased to announce Keynote speakers for its upcoming Service Management World, taking place virtually November 17th & 18th with pre-event Training November 10th – 12th. This year’s keynotes will focus on designing a future post-Covid and executing strategic priorities amidst distraction and complexity.



Keynotes for Service Management World include:

The Great Reassessment: What the Covid-19 Crisis Means for the World, Now and in the Future

Ben Hammersley, Futurist, Author, and Digital Thought Leader

Tuesday, November 17th

In this enlightening keynote, world-renowned futurist and thought leader Ben Hammersley will address the likely scenarios for a post-Covid world, the things we can do today and in the upcoming months to prepare for it, and the skills and knowledge we can start developing today to truly flourish.

Executing in Uncertainty & Complexity

Chris McChesney, Global Practice Leader of Execution, FranklinCovey Co.

Wednesday, November 18th

Executing strategic priorities is always about maintaining focus amidst distraction and complexity. More than ever, leaders need to clarify the one goal that their team should focus on and avoid the complexity trap. Based on his best-selling book, “The 4 Disciplines of Execution,” this keynote teaches simple but profound disciplines that can be applied the next day – but take a lifetime to master.

In addition to Keynote presentations, attendees of the virtual event will also have access to conference sessions, case studies and a vendor showcase featuring the latest technology and solutions that are streamlining the service and support industry. The event platform will provide a virtual environment where attendees can network with speakers and exhibitors to share ideas and best practices that advance their business strategy.

To learn more about #SMWorld 2020 and to register for the event, visit www.smworld.com. An all-access registration pass is $99 through October 16th.

Press, analysts and corporate bloggers interested in a complimentary media pass can register here.

About HDI

For thirty years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

