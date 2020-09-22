Toronto, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Nutrition, the world’s largest online nutrition and healthy lifestyle coaching and certification company today announced the launch of two new free courses, expanding upon the company’s esteemed library of free courses, guides and articles. The new courses titled “How to Succeed in Health & Fitness,” and “The Ultimate Guide to Elimination Diets,” are part of Precision Nutrition’s efforts to empower anyone passionate about health and nutrition—from those who are looking to get a start in the industry to seasoned health and fitness professionals—to hone and develop their skills as they navigate uncertain economic times.

In “How to Succeed in Health & Fitness,” Dr. John Berardi, co-founder of Precision Nutrition and Change Maker Academy, shares his secrets to turning a passion for health and fitness into a successful and rewarding profession. Based on the powerful principles Dr. Berardi used to transform his career, his business, and his life, the five-day digital workshop helps coaches build a career that is meaningful, sustainable, and rewarding. Students will learn how to attract new clients authentically, launch effective marketing campaigns with low or no cost, build a reputation as a highly-trusted expert, and so much more.

The second new course, “The Ultimate Guide to Elimination Diets,” is authored by Sarah Maughan, Precision Nutrition Master Coach and Registered Holistic Nutritionist (RHN), who specializes in food sensitivities. Based on Precision Nutrition’s experiences in working with thousands of clients, the course helps coaches guide clients through every step of the elimination diet process: from determining which foods a client should remove to identifying their personal food sensitivities and re-introducing foods back into their diet. It also includes a complete coaching toolkit that can be shared directly with clients.

“We are incredibly proud to launch these free courses, making continuing education opportunities accessible to coaches at all stages of their professional life, so that they may bring additional value to their careers, businesses, and clients,” said Tim Jones, CEO of Precision Nutrition. “Not only do these courses provide the innovative and science-backed value our clients have come to expect from Precision Nutrition, but they raise the bar for high-quality content and effective programming in our industry.”

In addition to the two new free courses, Precision Nutrition’s library of free courses and guides includes:

Individuals interested in advancing from the free courses to the Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification can register for the presale list, as a limited number of spots are now available for the program launching on October 6, 2020. The self-paced program provides health and fitness professionals, and those looking to enter the field with the opportunity to master the science of nutrition and the art of effective coaching to achieve lasting results for their clients.

The Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification is the culmination of four decades worth of higher education and nearly a century of combined in-the-trenches coaching experience—from our curriculum team of PhDs, registered dieticians, nutritionists, and exercise scientists—along with the data collected from more than 100,000 Precision Nutrition clients worldwide, and over $10 million invested in research and development. Presale registration is accessible online at https://www.precisionnutrition.com/nutrition-certification-level-1-presale-list.

Precision Nutrition offers a sustainable, practice-based approach to losing fat, building strength, and getting healthy. As a global leader in providing health and fitness professionals the education, tools, and coaching they need, nearly 100,000 coaches in over 140 countries use the ​Precision Nutrition Level 1 Certification​—along with ​ProCoach​, the company’s proprietary coaching software—to improve client results, increase operational efficiency, and drive business growth. Recognized as the number one recommended nutrition coaching certification by health, nutrition, and fitness professionals, Precision Nutrition offers the only nutrition certification endorsed by CrossFit​®, ​the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM). The American Council on Exercise (ACE) and The National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) also approve Precision Nutrition for its professionals’ continuing education credits.

In addition, ​Precision Nutrition Coaching for Men and Women​ is a personalized, evidence-based healthy nutrition and lifestyle program, which has been validated in multiple peer-reviewed studies and helped over 100,000 people improve their nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. For more information, visit ​www.precisionnutrition.com.

