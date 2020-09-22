UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced innovative updates across its Digital Agency™ and Brokerage portfolio at Applied Net 2020. The latest advancements enable agencies and brokerages to expand automation across more roles in their businesses; create simpler and more connected interactions with customers – from application to policy binding, to servicing and back to renewals; increase collaboration and data exchange with insurers; gain intelligence from data-driven insights to improve business performance and create higher-value business transactions.
“Whether agents and brokers are just getting started in their digital transformation or taking the next steps on their technology roadmap, the digital future brings with it enormous opportunity for growth,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “Applied’s latest innovations across the Digital Agency portfolio enable agents and brokers to add more productivity, intelligence, simplicity and overall value within their business, to their customers and across the entire insurance ecosystem.”
Digital Agency and Brokerage innovation includes:
A foundational agency/brokerage management system
The latest enhancements of Applied Epic® enables agencies and brokerages to automate additional billing and commission workflows, expand digital management of their benefits book of business, and digitize the commercial lines application and renewal process via data integration with Indio. Recent innovations include:
Commercial Lines
The latest release of Indio enables agents and brokers to seamlessly flow customer and policy information from one application to another, as well as complete the commercial lines submissions lifecycle from within the Indio platform.
Mobile
The latest releases of Applied CSR24® and Applied Mobile® further enable agents and brokers to enhance their customer experience and productivity, particularly while operating in today’s remote environment, through automated reporting, certificate requests and expanded image options. Recent innovations include:
Insurer Connectivity
The latest enhancements to insurer connectivity, including IVANS Exchange™ and IVANS Markets™, enable agencies to increase assess key performance indicators, automate servicing and reduce manual processes. Recent innovations include:
Analytics
The latest release of Applied Analytics® enables agents and brokers to more quickly view the specific insights by role and time range, as well as better understand client’s risk by location with a new Google Map-powered dashboard. Recent innovations include:
About Applied Systems
Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.
