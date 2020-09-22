REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueVine, the leading provider of small business banking , announced today that it has named marketing veteran Patrick Adams as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Adams will oversee all marketing functions and will report to Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder.



“As COVID-19 continues to put a significant strain on small businesses, it is more important than ever that BlueVine reach the Main Street business owners who need BlueVine the most,” said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and co-founder, BlueVine. “With a proven track record and decades of experience leading marketing efforts for iconic brands as well as early and late-stage start-ups, Patrick will help us more effectively reach small businesses underserved by traditional banks and further our mission to transform small business banking.”

Adams brings over 30 years of marketing experience and deep knowledge of both the fintech and financial services industries to this new role. Most recently, Patrick served as Head of Marketing for PayPal, North America. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing at Victoria’s Secret.

In these roles, Adams was responsible for the end-to-end marketing function. He most notably re-engineered marketing into a more modern, customer-centric discipline that routinely produced double-digit increases in customer growth and engagement. In 2017, Adams was named one of Forbes’ Top 50 Most Influential CMO’s in the World. He has also held senior leadership roles at Citi, Chase, and Bertelsmann.

“I come from a family of small business owners and have seen firsthand how these businesses that serve as the backbone of our economy continue to be overlooked and underserved”, said Adams. Small business owners are at the center of everything BlueVine does; in doing so they have attracted the loyalty of hundreds of thousands of small business owners. I am thrilled to be joining the BlueVine team at such a pivotal moment in their journey and help them reach a community that personally means so much to me.”

Adams holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a Master of Business Administration. He lives in New York with his wife and four children. Patrick is actively involved in his family’s charitable foundation. In his spare time, he also acts as an advisor to TechStars NYC, ActionIQ, FIS, and Covenant House International.

