New York, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialist insurer Beazley has expanded its underwriting and claims presence in the US with new hires within the Executive Risk team to meet demand for insurance solutions for board-level risks facing businesses and their executives.

Elizabeth Cassarino joins Beazley’s Boston team as an underwriter. Most recently, Elizabeth served as an executive risk underwriter at Chubb. She previously spent six years at Ace where she held several management and underwriting positions in the professional risk division.

Jeffrey Carney also joins in Boston as an underwriter. He was previously at Aon Risk Solutions where he was senior vice president. Prior to Aon, Jeffrey held various management and underwriting roles at Travelers, CNA and The Hartford.

Allison Keenan joins the Executive Risk underwriting team in San Francisco. She joins from Chubb where she was a senior underwriter and for the past six years worked in the public company management liability team.

Mia Hennessey joins the New York-based underwriting team. She most recently worked at Zurich North America as assistant vice president in the management solutions group. Previously, Mia held similar positions in professional risk at Aon and Ace across the US.

Also in New York, Greg Staron joins the Executive Risk underwriting team, having first joined Beazley in 2011 as an employment practices liability claims manager. He switched to underwriting in 2014 and has been focusing primarily on healthcare management liability risks.

Melanie Saponara joins Beazley’s New York Executive Risk claims team and will primarily handle public company directors and officers (D&O) claims. She most recently served as a claims consultant at CNA responsible for D&O liability, employment practices liability, and representations and warranties. A member of the New York bar, Melanie previously worked at law firm Mendes & Mount LLP, specializing in insurance and reinsurance law.

These appointments further strengthen the US Executive Risk team, led by Jeremie Saada and a newly formed leadership team which has brought added focus to each US region.

Jeremie Saada, head of US Executive Risk at Beazley, said: “In an environment of rapidly evolving corporate risks, businesses are now also faced with managing the impact of a global pandemic, social movements, diversity and inclusion together with recessionary fears, which has ushered in new ways of working, employment practices, business operations and regulations. This requires insurance solutions that provide flexible 360 degree protection for when businesses need it most and to help reduce the risk of claims occurring.

“As we focus on building out our offering, continuing to attract and develop talent is critical to our success. Our Executive Risk practice has built considerable momentum over the past several years and we are delighted to welcome Jeff, Elizabeth, Mia, Allison, Greg and Melanie to our growing team.”

Beazley plc (BEZ.L) is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America and Asia. Beazley manages six Lloyd's syndicates and in 2019 underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $3,003.9m. All Lloyd's syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.

Beazley's underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd's.

Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business.

