Lowell, MA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber today announced that it has entered into an agreement to partner with COMsolve to resell its Guaranteed Caller™, cloud-based STIR/SHAKEN security solutions to Tier 2 and Tier 3 carriers operating in Canada.

NetNumber’s Guaranteed Caller family of standards-compliant STIR/SHAKEN solutions is the most comprehensive in the industry. STIR/SHAKEN (Secure Telephone Identity Revisited/Secure Handling of Asserted Information Using Tokens) allows communication service providers (CSPs) to digitally sign calls from known trusted callers in a way that cannot be tampered with, as the calls flow through the network. Guaranteed Caller extends the company’s previous solutions to address all commonly known trusted-call scenarios, enabling legitimate callers to participate in the STIR/SHAKEN trust network while locking out fraudulent callers.

“NetNumber is thrilled to be partnering with COMsolve to offer our industry leading Guaranteed Caller Solution, which has the flexibility of being a Cloud-Based service or deployed on premise,” said Matt Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer for NetNumber. “The blend of COMsolve’s telecom expertise and respected position within the CSPs in Canada, along with NetNumber’s proven security solutions, provides the Canadian market with a leading, end-to-end, solution that addresss the ongoing security concerns in the industry.”

“We are delighted to partner with NetNumber to bring its innovative and leading-edge Guaranteed Caller solutions to the Canadian market,” said Ofir Smadja, Founder and CEO of COMsolve. “With our extended reach and deep understanding of the Telecom sector over many years, we are uniquely positioned to bring Guaranteed Caller to the Canadian market, and offer these unparalleled solutions to carriers, TSP and enterprises.”

About COMsolve

Since 2006, COMsolve has been providing leading-edge solutions and outstanding services to some of the largest communications companies in Canada and the USA. As a market leader, COMsolve specializes in professional services for carriers, service providers and enterprises. Their wealth of experience in Telecom technologies and regulatory affairs enables them to bridge between technical knowledge and business implementation. Visit www.comsolveinc for more information.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings twenty years of experience delivering innovative signaling control solutions that enable carriers to accelerate implementation of new services across multiple generations of networks, while dramatically simplifying the core network and reducing operating costs. Today, we are the leading provider of Centralized Signaling and Routing Control (CSRC) solutions to the global communications industry. Visit www.netnumber.com for more information. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Steve Hateley NetNumber shateley@netnumber.com