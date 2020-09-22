NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Cyber, LLC, the leader in democratizing world-class cyber security research and advisory services, today announced that it has released its 2021 Annual Report. Freely available, the TAG Security Annual provides high-quality, unbiased analysis on cyber security vendors and the market landscape.



The 2021 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that has been published each September since 2016. The report covers the state of the cyber security market, and offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty-four control areas of the cyber security ecosystem. The report is developed and aimed at the working practitioner in the cyber security industry -- including board members, Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Chief Security Officers (CSOs), developers, managers, sales professionals, and marketing experts.

The 2021 Security Annual features 54 TAG Cyber security controls, 56 interviews with industry luminaries, and thoughtful analysis on industry trends such as election security, leadership among women in cyber, securing remote workers and more. The TAG Cyber security controls provide CISO-led teams with a checklist to determine the completeness and accuracy of their security programs. Consultants can also use the framework to help clients assess the appropriateness of their security program without having to deal with the academic and often impractical requirements in other compliance criteria.

“Organizations in 2021 must adopt a serious and determined approach to their defensive activities. This is a time for cyber security teams, enterprise IT departments, and government security agencies to do their best work,” notes Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber and lead author of this report. “Pandemics might slow down travel and commerce, but we assure you that they do not slow down cyber offense. If anything, they provide sufficient cover for a serious malicious advancement. Be confident, be vigilant, and careful.”

To get your free copy of this report, please visit: http://www.tag-cyber.com/advisory/annuals

