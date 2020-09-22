ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya, a leading provider of integrated payment and commerce solutions, has announced that it has partnered with CoverMe, a Software-as-a-Service application for hospitals and long-term care providers. Through the partnership, CoverMe will increase efficiency for healthcare providers in processing payments, as well as give providers the ability to offer patients and their insurers more flexibility in paying for medical services.



Paya’s payments technology will integrate directly into CoverMe’s software suite that is currently used by hospitals and other healthcare providers. The partnership will give CoverMe’s healthcare partners the ability to process and track payments from patients and customers in real time. It will also allow providers to enhance their customer service capabilities to patients by offering increased flexibility and efficiency in paying their medical bills.

“This partnership will deliver Paya’s comprehensive, end-to-end payments solution to CoverMe’s extensive network of hospital and long-term care providers,” said Mark Engels, Paya’s Chief Revenue Officer. “With the continued shift toward digital and contactless payments for healthcare services, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, our technology allows patients to seamlessly pay for the services they need, and helps providers with business continuity.”

“Paya’s technology will significantly benefit our healthcare clients,” said Gregg Phillips, CEO and Founder of CoverMe. “Patients and their insurers will be able to seamlessly make digital payments for medical services, while providers will be able to access and update this information in real time, all within their existing software suites. Our partnership with Paya makes the payments process more seamless and efficient for all parties involved.”

Paya’s partnership with CoverMe represents its continued commitment to offering tailored solutions to industries, such as healthcare, that have traditionally been underserved by integrated payments options. In April 2020, Paya also partnered with enterprise healthcare solutions provider Healthfully to integrate its technology, enabling Healthfully’s clients to accept payments for online, remote, and in-person services.

About Paya

Paya is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $30 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US and #6 overall in e-Commerce. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, and Mt. Vernon, OH. For more information about Paya, visit www.paya.com or follow us on Twitter: PayaHQ and LinkedIn: Paya.

About CoverMe Services, Inc.

CoverMe finds payer sources for every single patient, every single time. Our SaaS-enabled marketplace offers provider-approved, patient-friendly, selection of coverage and financing alternatives, offered by a variety of government, commercial, private, pharmaceutical, and community programs. By assessing and scoring patient data through AI-driven rules and risk engines, CoverMe determines optimum healthcare program or product combinations to meet the real-time financial needs of both patients and providers. For more information about CoverMe, visit cover.me.

Contact:

Kerry Close

kclose@groupgordon.com