SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedSeal ( www.redseal.net ), whose award-winning cyber terrain analytics platform helps companies measurably reduce their cyber risk, announced today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in the 2021 Security Annual. The Security Annual is designed to help enterprise teams identify security gaps and determine what solutions should be part of their security portfolio.



Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber.

“We’re happy to support the work of Ed and his team at TAG,” said Bryan Barney, CEO of RedSeal. “They provide world class analysis and truly understand what our platform brings to enterprise customers around the world.”

The 2021 Security Annual is part of a series from TAG Cyber that has been published each September since 2016. The report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education across the entire cybersecurity ecosystem.

In the face of rigorous new demands, RedSeal gives security and management teams the most holistic understanding of their organization's cyber risks – across physical, cloud and virtual networks – including remote endpoints.

“I’m very thankful to the RedSeal team for supporting our work this year,” said Amoroso. “Their work in hybrid environment security brings great value to the industry.”

The 2021 Security Annual is available for free download here.

About RedSeal

By focusing on cybersecurity fundamentals, RedSeal helps government agencies and Global 2000 companies measurably reduce their cyber risk. With RedSeal’s cyber terrain analytics platform and professional services, enterprises improve their resilience to security events by understanding what’s on their networks, how it’s all connected, and the associated risk. RedSeal verifies that network devices are securely configured; validates network segmentation policies; and continuously monitors compliance with policies and regulations. It also prioritizes mitigation based on each vulnerability’s associated risk. The company is based in San Jose, Calif. Follow RedSeal on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Dean Fisk, Finn Partners

+1 (707) 292-4201

dean.fisk@finnpartners.com

RedSeal and the RedSeal logo are trademarks of RedSeal, Inc. All other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.