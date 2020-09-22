Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, expands to reach more than 60 cities and towns including Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville, and Whitby



Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power Canada’s economy to compete globally

Expansion will support additional 5G devices launching this fall on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans; over two million Canadians now on Rogers Infinite plans

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced it has launched 5G on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby, Ontario, bringing consumers and businesses the very best in mobile wireless technology to their own neighbourhoods and business parks¹.

Rogers 5G, powered by Ericsson, is the largest 5G network in Canada, now reaching 25 cities and towns in Ontario and more than 60 across Canada². These expansions build on the company’s January roll out of 5G in downtown Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

“5G is a gamechanger that will bring exciting experiences and opportunities to consumers and businesses across Ontario,” said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers Communications. “This transformative technology now offered to residents of Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby will fuel productivity and innovation to help grow Ontario’s economy. As we continue to roll out 5G to additional Canadian markets, we are focused on building our robust 5G ecosystem with strategic investments, world-class partners and cutting-edge technology that will bring the best of connectivity to Canadians.”

Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world. Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing.

“COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need to expand Ontario’s digital economy,” said Hon. Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Finance and MPP for Ajax. “All of us, including my constituents in Ajax, have relied on technology to stay in touch with their loved ones, work, or keep small businesses operating while our province navigates the global pandemic. Expanding 5G will benefit people across Ontario and help set up our province to succeed in the economy of the future.”

Over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are significantly more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. With ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than the blink of an eye. This will allow for a massive increase in the number of connected devices and a range of capabilities and applications that require quick responsiveness. From network slicing to give first responders a dedicated network, to wireless sensors that monitor farmers’ soil conditions saving them time and money, to using virtual reality that enhances the retail customer experience, to multi-player lag-free gaming on the go – 5G will deliver a world of possibilities.

Wireless industry investments in 5G networks are expected to contribute an estimated $40 billion to the country’s economy and 250,000 permanent new jobs by 2026³.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada’s most trusted and reliable wireless network. In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers was also ranked number one in the West and Ontario Regions in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study.

A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2019 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Ontario of $14.9 billion of output, including over 45,600 full-time jobs generated and supported.

¹ Most Reliable based on umlaut performance benchmark audit of Canadian mobile networks, June 2020; Most Trusted based on total wireless subscribers

² Largest based on total square kilometers of Rogers 5G coverage compared to published coverage of other national networks

³ https://www.accenture.com/_acnmedia/PDF-112/Accenture-Accelerating-5G-in-Canada-PoV-2019.pdf#zoom=50